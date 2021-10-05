Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 7:10 a.m., officers arrested Dale Richards, 25, 700 block of Birch Court, in the area of Longwood Drive and Longwood Court, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:14 a.m., deputies arrested Quincy Brown, 49, 1000 block of South Plate Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Huntington County hold.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Cody Amici, 38, 1200 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 4:33 p.m., deputies arrested Donald D. Delp, 52, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the area of 700 East and 400 North, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Carlton D. Wilson, 43, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of 700 East and 400 North, on charges of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, reckless driving, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 5:40 p.m., officers arrested Sara Chauntelle, 49, homeless, in the 1000 block of South Union Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:50 p.m., officers arrested Annalicia Morelock, 34, 600 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 7:21 p.m., deputies arrested Lavonski Vontez Elliott, 32, 1400 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 7:27 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Charles Snyder, 33, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:22 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Leon Grier, 39, 300 block of East Jackson Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for auto theft, a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:20 p.m., deputies arrested Harpreet Singh, 19, Sharpsville, in the area of 450 North and Davis Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:48 a.m., officers arrested Camil Pride, 44, Tipton, in the area of North Street and Faith Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:52 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Brandon, 57, 1000 block of South Leeds Street, in the area of North Street and Faith Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:23 a.m., officers arrested Braeden Schafer, 20, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, at the same location, on a charge of hit and skip, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:19 a.m., officers arrested Donte Smoot, 21, 1300 block of North Jay Street, in the 300 block of South Union Street, on charges of invasion of privacy, possession of marijuana, public intoxication and never obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:38 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wheeler, 40, 1900 block of West Havens Street, in the 1700 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of hit and skip and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 4:41 p.m., officers arrested Lawrence Golladay, 59, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Elm and Lindsay streets, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 7:07 p.m., deputies arrested Cheyanne Donyelle Tharp, 28, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Steele Stout, 23, 400 block of East Boulevard Street, in the 700 block of East Mulberry Street, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Kimberley Williams, 33, 700 block of East Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 2:14 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Emberton, 28, 1100 block of Lewis Street, in the area of North and Purdum streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 2:37 a.m., officers arrested Jason Jones, 41, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Sunday, 3:54 a.m., officers arrested Shaelyn Pearson, 26, New Castle, in the area of Washington and Jefferson streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 4:33 a.m., officers arrested Hareem Burnett, 25, 600 block of West Virginia Street, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:34 a.m., officers arrested Lamar Greer, 21, Louisville, Kentucky, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:37 a.m., officers arrested Demarr Porter, 28, Lexington, Kentucky, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Dorian Ferguson, 26, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:44 a.m., officers arrested Ashton King, 34, Markham, Illinois, in the area of Philips and Morgan street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Amanda Guest-Hively, 35, 300 block of West Taylor Street, in the area of Mulberry and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:40 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Bammerlin, 38, homeless, in the 1100 block of North Forest Drive, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Anderson, 38, unknown address, in the 3500 block of North 00 East West, on charges of battery against an officer, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Travis Griggs, 35, Bunker Hill, in the 100 block of East North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Trever Hicks, 24, 400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of North and Main streets, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Darian Fouch, 27, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the area of Lordeman and Waugh streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:33 a.m., officers arrested Thomas Rainwater, 27, 800 block of West Spraker Street, in the 1500 block of North Waugh Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 8:10 a.m., officers arrested Rodney Shaver, 26, homeless, on charges of residential entry, burglary, criminal confinement and criminal trespass.
Friday, 8:21 p.m., officers arrested Charles Taylor, 49, homeless, on three unknown charges.
Saturday, 10:51 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Duncan, unknown age, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on charges of burglary, residential entry and criminal trespass.
Saturday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Michael Swavey, 38, 400 block of East Main Street, Peru, on two unknown charges.
