Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholis Clyde Lynn Tarrant, 37, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:32 a.m., deputies arrested Austin Michael Martin, 25, 400 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Kinsey Riddle, 28, 400 block of West Hoffer Street, in the 2900 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:40 p.m., deputies arrested Angelica Maria Ebeling, 28, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas Anthony Detro, 23, 300 block of West Mulberry Street, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Jacob Small, 30, Noblesville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Monday, 5:14 p.m., deputies arrested Tamie R. Stoops, 60, 2300 block of Delon Avenue, at an unknown location, on a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Marianna Jean Parker, 66, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury and a warrant for strangulation.
Tuesday, 2:06 pm., officers arrested Christian Sanchez, 19, unknown address, in the 700 block of South Webster Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:20 p.m., officers arrested Darryl Hensley Jr., 34, 1000 block of Wabesa Court, in the 5400 block of Wea Drive, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 7:20 p.m., deputies arrested William Bernard Bush, 64, 100 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Yves Benedict Pierre, 32, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:02 p.m., officers arrested Dawn Conrad, 49, Logansport, in the 1500 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Daryl Lee Baldridge, 51, homeless, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:40 p.m., officers arrested Justin Garrett, 28, 1000 block of East Havens Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor; driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor; and synthetic urine, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:49 p.m., officers arrested Guadalupe McGuire, 44, 700 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Locke and Virginia streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and never obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Bruce Gruendler, 61, 500 block of North McCann Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Mayfair Drive, on two charges of operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Shannon Unger, 48, 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of domestic violence-battery, a Level 5 felony.
Wednesday, 6:10 a.m., officers arrested Brijon Hill, 26, unknown address, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of domestic violence-battery, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 6:48 p.m., officers arrested Donald Wood, 27, Indianapolis, in the 1200 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
