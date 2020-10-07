Arrests
Monday, 11:26 a.m., officers arrested Lenora Causey, 44, 800 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 2:41 p.m., officers arrested Darrel Morris, 56, 100 block of East Morgan Street, at the same location, on a warrant for misdemeanor arrest.
Monday, 3 p.m., officers arrested Kelly Ridenour, 48, 12300 block of West 100 North, in the 1100 block of South 17th Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Adam Moss, 28, 500 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Emery Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 5:05 p.m., officers arrested Lejraun Jones, 18, 5000 block of Wea Drive, in the 5900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, on charges of resisting and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 9:01 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Marr, 41, 11200 block of Par Court, in the area of Indiana 26 and U.S. 31, on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested John Braun, 37, Tipton, in the area of Home Avenue and Firmin Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Megan Stackhouse, 29, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Firmin Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of a precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 1:22 a.m., officers arrested Kory Eitelman, 25, 600 block of South Main Street, in the area of Home Avenue and Firmin Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Robert Hernly, 30, 1000 block of South Webster Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for felony arrest and a warrant for non-compliance, as well as charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, false reporting, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Moss, 36, 1400 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on a warrant for felony arrest.
Tuesday, 2:11 a.m., officers arrested Leslie Marr, 38, 2800 block of North Locke Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:25 a.m., officers arrested Misty Galbraith, 40, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 2500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony, manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.