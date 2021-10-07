Arrests
Wednesday, 4:44 p.m., officers arrested Vance Baker, 52, Shelburn, in the 600 block of Elk Drive, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:10 a.m., officers arrested Raymond Shelley, 51, 1600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Broadway and Union streets, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:42 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremy D. McKinney, 37, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:25 a.m., deputies arrested Makayla S. Morris, 25, Logansport, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Mark D. Borders, 50, Tipton, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.