Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 10:17 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua A. Fike, 39, 1100 block of North Forest Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for pointing an unloaded firearm at another.
Wednesday, 10:33 a.m., deputies arrested Sherman E. Gardner, 37, 600 block of North Cooper Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Wednesday, 11:37 a.m., deputies arrested William Christopher Oaks, 48, Converse, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 12:57 p.m., deputies arrested Jamie Lee Sweeney, 33, 1400 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Dale Bammerlin, 41, 600 block of South Main Street, in the 500 block of North 37 West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:02 p.m., deputies arrested Vanessa Ann Patterson, 34, 100 block of Kingston Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested Kedrin D. Turner, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and armed robbery.
Wednesday, 6:25 p.m., deputies arrested Isabella K. Jones, 21, Peru, at the HCJ, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Wednesday, 8:47 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Eugene Royce, 74, Tipton, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 10:43 p.m., officers arrested Baylee Brookshire, 24, 1900 block of North Jay Street, in the 900 block of East Gerhart Street, on charges of domestic battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:34 p.m., officers arrested William Stigall, 56, 1200 block of West Alto Road, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Alexander, 46, 3300 block of East 300 South, in the area of Markland Avenue and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Roger Hicks, 38, Monterey, in the 800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
