Arrests
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Sir Bates, 18, unknown address, in the 500 block of Bradford Circle, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:29 p.m., officers arrested Crystal Rader, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 200 block of West North Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 3:57 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Shively, 40, Galveston, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Monroe Street, on a warrant for Miami County, a warrant for Cass County and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Arrests
Monday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Aleck Akemon, 26, Macy, on a court order.
Monday, 10:12 p.m., deputies arrested Virginia Roberts, 55, 2500 block of North Mexico Road, Peru, on two charges of driving while suspended.
Tuesday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Stephen Fraser, 75, 200 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Gregory Sharp, 500 block of West Seventh Street, Peru, on a body attachment and charges of shoplifting and possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., officers arrested Monique Lundie, 38, 300 block of Jefferson Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear and a charge of theft.
Tuesday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Hunter Tischler, 22, Kalamazoo, Michigan, on two warrants for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested William Holloway Jr., 24, South Bend, on a St. Joseph County warrant.
Tuesday, 8:27 p.m., officers arrested Roland Munger, 63, 100 block of West 10th Street, Peru, on an unknown charge.
