Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:34 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Corbin, 41, Peru, in the area of Apperson Way and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, all Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Jillian Spitsbergen, 37, 700 block of South McCann Street, in the 3600 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:03 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Mink, 44, 400 block of North Philips Street, in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 3:47 a.m., officers arrested Angela Mendoza, 33, 400 block of North Philips Street, in the 700 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Monique Lundie, 39, Rochester, on a court order.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Brett Sanders, 56, 700 block of Woodlawn Green, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Wednesday, 7:33 p.m., deputies arrested Deeanna York, 29, 300 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on charges of failure to identify and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., deputies arrested Brian Rose, 58, 2800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Chad Hann, 46, 300 block of Jefferson Avenue, Peru, on a court order.
Thursday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Turner, 52, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Garrett Feldman, 21, Rochester, on a charge of domestic battery.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dashinicka L. Ward, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
