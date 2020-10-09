Arrests
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., officers arrested Aaron Parvin, 25, 700 block of East North Street, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on charges of resisting, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 5:01 p.m., officers arrested Dacia Brown, 27, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., officers arrested Patrick Pogue, 45, Kokomo, on an unknown charge.
Wednesday, 10:56 p.m., officers arrested Alysandra Freeman, 26, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on an intoxication hold and charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 1:55 a.m., officers arrested Brenda Rose, 57, 50 block of West Third Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Mya L. Dunham, 20, Kokomo, on a warrant for violation of petition to revoke.
