Arrests
Friday, 4:02 p.m., officers arrested Hannah Fennell, 20, 600 block of East Tate Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Austin J. VanWinkle, 22, 1100 block of South Washington Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and Havens Street, on an unknown warrant and charges of identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana with prior convictions, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Frazee, 33, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, at the same location, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, criminal recklessness with a vehicle, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Friday, 10:18 p.m., officers arrested Leroy J. Guire, 53, Peru, in the 200 block of North Market Street, on charges of possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Joel S. Fink, 42, 800 block of East King Street, in the 800 block of West Mulberry Street, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 2:39 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old female, in the 900 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Saturday, 5:36 p.m., officers arrested Rolland Lee Roberts II, 46, 1200 block of South Cooper Street, in the area of Morgan and Main streets, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old male, in the 2000 block of North Waugh Street, on a charge of child molest, a Level 3 felony.
Saturday, 10:06 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 2400 block of North Davis Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan C. Stollings, 31, 900 block of South 400 East, in the area of Sycamore Street and Ind. 931, on charges of possession of a syringe and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Timothy A. Bergesen, 27, 2100 block of North Webster Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 4:52 a.m., officers arrested Andy W. Calhoun, 44, 3200 block of Frances Lane, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of possession of a syringe and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 12:54 p.m., officers arrested Elizabeth A. Field, 25, 400 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a Carroll County warrant and a Miami County warrant.
Sunday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested William B. Tucker, 48, 5400 block of Buckskin Drive, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Monday, midnight, officers arrested Brenda M. Leap, 55, 300 block of West Virginia Street, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested David L. Anderson, 25, Chicago, at an unknown location, on a charge of trespass, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:14 a.m., officers arrested Brantlee Riley, 18, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Friday, 11:50 a.m., the theft of a utility trailer, valued at $1,000, and construction equipment, valued at $4,000, was reported in the 1000 block of Tobey Pike.
Friday, 12:11 p.m., the theft of $1,189 worth of merchandise was reported from Webb’s Hallmark, 2855 S. Washington St.
Friday, 10:37 p.m., the theft of a blue Trek bicycle, valued at $600, and a black Trek bicycle, valued at $450, was reported in the 300 block of South Union Street.
Saturday, 1:12 a.m., the theft of a red iPhone, valued at $800, and a wallet with miscellaneous items inside was reported in the area of Superior Street and Apperson Way.
Arrests
Friday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Wohlford, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:30 p.m., deputies arrested Shemar Austin, 18, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 10:08 p.m., deputies arrested Kody Hoeppner, 29, 300 block of West Third Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 8:37 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Long, 49, 4100 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a probation hold and an unknown warrant.
Arrests
Sunday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Scott M. Bronner, 49, Attica, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.
