Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin Edward Bradley, 41, 1400 block of West Madison Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for residential entry.
Monday, 1:38 p.m., deputies arrested Carlos Jermaine Bryant, 47, Logansport, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for attachment.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda Sue Shepard, 37, 2300 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:36 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen Hurlock, 46, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:18 p.m., deputies arrested Cassidi Jenae Mosier, 31, 400 block of East Sycamore Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 10:49 a.m., officers arrested Roger Allen Smith III, 37, 800 block of East Superior Street, in the 500 block of Essex Drive, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of a license.
Thefts
Tuesday, 7:29 a.m., the theft of a rotary laser with a green laser beam, valued at $1,800, a Generac Model 2100 portable generator, valued at $700, and a Hobart mig welder, valued at $600, was reported in the 1700 block of East Havens Street.
Tuesday, 4:07 p.m., the theft of a Lenovo computer, valued at $500, was reported in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road.
Arrests
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Holcomb, 28, Galveston, on a court order.
Tuesday, 6:08 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald Krieg, 38, Bunker Hill, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Frakes, 20, Peru, on a violation of community corrections and a warrant for burglary and theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.