Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:08 a.m., deputies arrested Queena Renne Wiggins, 27, 600 block of Marsha Court, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for attachment.
Wednesday, 3:20 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Curtis Reeves, 31, 2300 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:23 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond L. Miller, 35, 700 block of Twyckingham Lane, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:26 p.m., deputies arrested Marcus Steven Herron, 40, 1500 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 4:01 p.m., deputies arrested Austin C. Hemming, 24, Russiaville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 4:03 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Bernard Clark, 44, 1500 block of North Jay Street, at the HCSD, on two court violations.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:42 p.m., officers arrested Wesley Jones, 29, South Bend, on charges of possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Thursday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon DeWitt, 39, Kokomo, on a contempt of court charge.
Thursday, 9:23 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Follis, 31, homeless, on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 10:50 p.m., officers arrested Stephen Baber, 30, Walton, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Travis Hann, 41, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
