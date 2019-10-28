Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:40 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Dotterer, 35, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 2:05 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Ray Bailey, 45, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a hold for Hamilton County.
Thursday, 2:55 a.m., deputies arrested Kevin A. Jackson, 49, 1800 block of South Lafountain Street, at the same location, on a warrant for public intoxication.
Thursday, 3:10 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Lynn Breedlove, 48, Peru, in the area of 600 North and U.S. 31, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 4:32 a.m., deputies arrested Johnathan Arthur Conn, 21, 400 block of North Delphos Street, in the 1300 block of Belvedere Drive, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:51 a.m., deputies arrested Lyndsey Brooke Miller, 34, 600 block of South Main Street, at the Howard County Sheriff's Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, noon, deputies arrested Brendon Michael Croddy, 27, homeless, in the 100 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
Thursday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Ray Bryant, 44, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on two warrants for failure to appear and a hold for Miami County.
Thursday, 1:53 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Jones, 53, 12300 block of West 100 North, in the 100 block of North Buckeye Street, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Thursday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Michelle Davis, 52, 1100 block of North McCann Street, at an unknown location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:13 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Adams, 32, 1600 block of North Webster Street, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Road, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Jon W. Bolen, 46, 1900 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1900 block of South Armstrong Street, on a Boone County warrant.
Thursday, 6:20 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Sutton, 36, 700 block of South Union Street, in the 600 block of South Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Thursday, 7:20 p.m., officers arrested Marthan Lewis, 24, homeless, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for battery and a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Level 5 felony.
Thursday, 8:13 p.m., deputies arrested Gregory T. Lawson, 48, Frankfort, in Russiaville, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:32 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Shane Walker, 38, 1100 block of West Jackson Street, in the 1800 block of Country Club Lane, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:18 a.m., officers arrested Joann Rachel Smith, 19, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 300 block of West Harrison Street, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Adrien Smith, 18, 700 block of South Washington Street, in the 900 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 19, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 900 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of possession of alcohol by a minor, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Brian Gregory Jones, 42, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conspiracy to commit dealing methamphetamine and theft, as well as a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 6:15 p.m., officers arrested Te Yado Oday, 41, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the 600 block of Marsha Court, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:16 p.m., officers arrested Rebecca Hahn, 62, 700 block of Mendota Court, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Jowann-Terrill Butler, 32, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Goyer Road, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested John Joseph Roark, 48, 800 block of East Buckley Street, in the area of Murden and Plate streets, on a charge of operating without financial responsibility, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:47 a.m., officers arrested Terra N. Petty, 28, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 600 block of South Brandon Street, on charges of criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Allen Cottingham, 33, 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, in the 1800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for body attachment.
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 5:15 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old female, in the 100 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 5:56 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, at the Kinsey Youth Center, 701 S. Berkley Road, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Saturday, 9:43 p.m., officers arrested Reginald Greene, 41, 1500 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Morgan and Purdum streets, on charges of driving while suspended, resisting law enforcement and refusal to identify self, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 600 block of North Dixon Road, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Sunday, 4:05 a.m., officers arrested Mica Montae Beard, 46, 200 block of Ariel Court, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Ind. 931, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:38 p.m., officers arrested Sara Dawn Glassburn, 27, 1700 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 600 block of Bradford Drive, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Misty Dawn Galbraith, 39, 700 block of West Monroe Street, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 500 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 8:37 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Matthew Burlingame, 45, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a warrant for body attachment.
Sunday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Varelli, 20, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the 500 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 9:48 p.m., officers arrested Curtis Lamott Williams Sr., 51, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on charges of false informing and operating without obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Donkor Parker, 20, Harvey, Illinois, in the 300 block of West Harrison Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 1:13 a.m., officers arrested Antonya Lashawn Williams, 21, 500 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of Apperson Way and Superior Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:25 a.m., officers arrested Jason Michael Hendrix, 40, 1400 block of South Main Street, in the area of Hoffer Street and Home Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thefts
Thursday, 8:21 a.m., the theft of $827 in cash was reported from Kokomo Gravel, 2617 W. 300 S.
Thursday, 4:53 p.m., the theft of electrical equipment, valued at $300, was reported in the 200 block of North Union Street.
Thursday, 5:13 p.m., the theft of a .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun, valued at $370, was reported in the 700 block of North Dixon Road.
Thursday, 6:55 p.m., the theft of $200 in cash was reported in the 3100 block of Emerald Boulevard.
Friday, 3:24 p.m., the theft of $390 in cash was reported from Village Pantry, 301 W. Markland Ave.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Travis Hann, 41, 10 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., officers arrested Isaias Montes Madrigal, 19, Elkhart, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., officers arrested Garrett Sampson, 20, Denver, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 4:49 p.m., officers arrested Jason Lyons, 37, 400 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 6:33 p.m., deputies arrested David Kitts, 50, 500 block of West Tenth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Dominick Tyler, 25, 400 block of Washington Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and charges of possession of a handgun by a serious felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Arron Eudy, 27, 400 block of Washington Street, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Melissa Elliott, 47, 400 block of Washington Street, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.
Friday, 10:11 p.m., officers arrested Ciera Sweares, 28, 400 block of Washington Street, Peru, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 9:53 p.m., officers arrested James Chadwell, 40, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
