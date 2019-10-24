Arrests
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Shemeca S. Stevens, 37, 700 block of West Taylor Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 12:51 p.m., deputies arrested Talik Rondell Woodard, 47, 900 block of East Jefferson Street, in the 1200 block of East Boulevard Road, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Brady Wayne Goble, 24, Greentown, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3 p.m., deputies arrested Mercedes B. Wilson, 22, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Sycamore Street and Laramie Lane, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:09 p.m., deputies arrested James Currin, 27, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the 600 block of Southlea Drive, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for strangulation.
Tuesday, 5:26 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew J. McQuiston, 47, 4000 block of Independence Drive, in the 500 block of East Center Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 7:52 p.m., deputies arrested Terron Lamon Banks, 18, 700 block of South Apperson Way, in the 800 block of South Jay Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:43 p.m., deputies arrested Jason Michael Larrison, 41, 1800 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Harrison and Bell streets, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Magnolia M. Starr, 19, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Wednesday, 1:48 p.m., officers arrested David Fye, 42, 900 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Henley, 35, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 1200 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Walker, 30, unknown address, in the 700 block of North Bell Street, on charges of robbery, a Level 3 felony, and theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Nakia Terrell, 23, unknown address, in the 700 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of robbery, a Level 3 felony.
Thursday, 1:27 a.m., officers arrested Brandon DeWitt, 39, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a Miami County body attachment.
Thursday, 2:45 a.m., officers arrested Adam Romanak, 36, 1200 block of Kyle David Way, at the same location, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, assisting a criminal, a misdemeanor, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Alexandra Radetzky, 28, 1200 block of Kyle David Way, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Thefts
Wednesday, 9:29 a.m., the theft of a 2018 Nissan Ultima, valued at $20,000, was reported in the 1100 block of East Markland Avenue.
Wednesday, 3:51 p.m., the theft of an Xbox One console with an external 500 gig hard drive, valued at $185, was reported in the 400 block of North Apperson Way.
Wednesday, 6:20 p.m., the theft of a PlayStation VR with remote controls, valued at $300, was reported in the 900 block of North Bell Street.
