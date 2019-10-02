Arrests
Friday, 1:09 a.m., deputies arrested Derrick Emmanual Bronson, 25, 600 block of South Leeds Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:56 a.m., deputies arrested Chad M. Carroll, 42, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
Friday, 2:29 a.m., deputies arrested Dion J. Lanier, 37, 600 block of West Jackson Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Berkley Road, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator-lifetime, a Level 5 felony.
Friday, 5 a.m., deputies arrested Marc K. Sutherland, 44, 300 block of East Broadway Street, in the 200 block of East Broadway Street, on a hold for Kosciusko County.
Friday, 5:40 a.m., deputies arrested Christie Michelle Sutherland, 42, 200 block of West Broadway Street, at the same location, on a hold for Elkhart County.
Friday, 8:30 a.m., deputies arrested Taylor Denise Murphy, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Friday, 10:43 a.m., deputies arrested Zyonna Trau Niece Wilson, 20, 900 block of East Richmond Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Brady Powell, 22, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 11:15 a.m., deputies arrested Levi A. Wolfe, 24, 500 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Cass County.
Friday, 11:49 a.m., deputies arrested Chandler L. Bussey, 20, 5600 block of Cheval Drive, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:10 p.m., deputies arrested Demarr M. Porter, 26, Anderson, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 4:56 p.m., deputies arrested Blaine Johnson, 25, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:59 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin McCoy, 28, 900 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:42 p.m., deputies arrested Marquis Darrionta Herron, 18, 1300 block of South Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:25 p.m., deputies arrested Brittany Jean Haney, 30, 500 block of Fawn Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:07 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Michael Jansen, 42, Indianapolis, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Wright, 40, 2300 block of North Apperson Way, in the 50 block of South Wabash Street, on charges of never obtaining a license and a hit/skip, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Ryan Boonstra, 31, 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 6:19 p.m., deputies arrested Steven Szerdy, 45, 5000 block of Independence Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 7:56 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Alexandria Oliver, 41, Lafayette, in the area of Indiana 26 and 650 West, on a hold for Tippecanoe County.
Sunday, 9:38 p.m., deputies arrested Nakola Shavalas Parks, 26, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:36 p.m., officers arrested Trenton Smiley, 42, 1100 block of South Locke Street, in the 900 block of East Monroe Street, on unknown warrants and charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony, and confinement, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 1:53 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Murray, 19, unknown address, in the area of Spraker Street and Courtland Avenue, on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Jesse Bennett, 22, 11300 block of West 00 North/South, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Mikalia Wood, 23, unknown address, in the 2800 block of South Washington Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:33 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Waldman, 35, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, in the 900 block of North Locke Street, on unknown warrants.
Monday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Billingsley, 22, 800 block of East 600 North, in the 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 100 block of Lake Court, on a charge of incorrigibility, an infraction.
Monday, 8 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old male, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 8:29 p.m., officers arrested James Guge, 36, Greentown, in the 700 block of West Jefferson Street, on unknown warrants and a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:49 p.m., officers arrested Cassidy Taylor, 18, 300 block of West Virginia Street, in the 300 block of East Jackson Street, on a charge of a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:52 p.m., officers arrested Mark Anthony, 46, 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Hevner, 24, 4900 block of Algonquin Trail, in the area of Cartwright Drive and Center Road, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Monday, 11:18 p.m., officers arrested Candice Moss, 28, Rockville, in the 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:58 p.m., officers arrested Tara Moore, 35, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of battery against an officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Arrests
Monday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Kenny Shaw, 28, Westville, on a court order.
Monday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Jasmine Rowan, 29, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Monday, 5:18 p.m., officers arrested Ivan Anderson, 19, 6000 block of 400 East, Peru, on a charge of minor consumption.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Alspach, 57, Amboy, on a charge of domestic battery.
Monday, 10:48 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Thorpe, 40, 300 block of Jackson Avenue, Peru, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 12:16 a.m., deputies arrested Savannah Parrish, 18, Kokomo, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Arrests
Monday, 8:11 p.m., officers arrested Darcy L. Leiding, 56, Tipton, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Tuesday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Aaron C. Ayala, 26, Atlanta, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed, operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, disorderly conduct, carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle.
Tuesday, 3:27 a.m., deputies arrested Tucker A. Corder, 37, Russiaville, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
