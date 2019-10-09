Arrests
Friday, 7:15 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:39 p.m., officers arrested a 15-year-old female, in the 500 block of North Market Street, on a charge of truancy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:46 a.m., officers arrested James Rayn, 21, 1200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of North and McCann streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:51 a.m., officers arrested Gina Rayn, 49, 1200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of North and McCann streets, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Tisha Fouch, 46, 800 block of South Market Street, in the 2200 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Monday, 1:39 p.m., officers arrested Derrick Green, 37, 1100 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for invasion of privacy, a warrant for burglary and a warrant for strangulation, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:42 p.m., officers arrested Travis Johnson, 48, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Taylor and Longview streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 6 p.m., officers arrested a 13-year-old male, in the 3100 block of South LaFountain Street, on an infraction of incorrigibility.
Monday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Barbara Nicholson-Cox, 53, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Monday, 5:16 p.m., the theft of cigarette cartons, valued at $400, was reported in the 200 block of North Reed Road.
Monday, 8:14 p.m., the theft of Ugg baby shoes, valued altogether at $800, was reported in the 1200 block of South Reed Road.
