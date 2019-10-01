Arrests
Thursday, 2:45 a.m., deputies arrested Donald Nathan Wyant, 47, homeless, in the area of Purdum Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:05 a.m., deputies arrested Danny Ray Harrison, 52, 3400 block of Morrow Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Thursday, 8:12 a.m., deputies arrested Dontaye L. Davis, 26, 4900 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:16 a.m., deputies arrested Dennis Curtis Sanders, 59, 1600 block of North Delphos Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for theft and a warrant for home improvement fraud.
Thursday, 8:21 a.m., deputies arrested Elisha Mae Allen, 34, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:28 a.m., deputies arrested Justin Todd Woodward, 40, 500 block of East Monroe Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for escape.
Thursday, 1:37 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Riggs, 39, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota S. Dudelston, 23, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota S. Byrd, 23, 3100 block of Vinton Circle, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Justin J. Olds, 31, Winamac, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 8:57 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Darnell Perkins, 27, 1500 block of Imperial Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Brady Powell, 22, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine.
Friday, 2:50 p.m., officers arrested Joshua J. Edwards, 31, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the 1800 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 400 block of Smith Road, on charges of disobedience and theft, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Lawson, 35, 2000 block of North Waugh Street, in the 1100 block of North Webster, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Stone, 47, 1100 block of North Webster Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Buddy Rogers, 22, Russiaville, in the area of Reed Road and Carter Street, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, possession of a scheduled controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested a 12-year-old male, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of disobedience and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Jake Kook, 40, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for being a habitual traffic violator.
Saturday, 10:17 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Tinder, 25, 3100 block of North Washington Street, in the 2100 block of North Waugh Street, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Sunday, 3:12 a.m., officers arrested Kayla Barnard, 31, 800 block of North Ohio Street, in the area of Jefferson and Philips streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 4:19 a.m., officers arrested Willie Cannon, 28, 400 block of Coronado Circle, in the 100 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested a 14-year-old female, in the 1100 block of West Broadway Street, on a charge of runaway.
Sunday, 11:53 p.m., officers arrested Patricia VanNatter, 51, homeless, in the 900 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Friday, 6:58 a.m., the theft of a 9mm handgun, valued at $200, was reported in the 1100 block of East Fischer Street.
Saturday, 4:02 p.m., the theft of a purse and wallet, containing three diamond rings, valued at $1,000, and $100 cash was reported in the 400 block of East Havens Street.
Arrests
Friday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Whitmer, 5800 block of U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of contempt.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Frank Stambaugh, 36, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on four unknown warrants.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested David Searless, 54, Manchester, on a court order.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Tyson Killebrew, 28, Kokomo, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and an unknown warrant.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Gabbard, 30, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Shawnta Rector, 21, South Bend, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Friday, 9 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Gauthier, 58, Grand Rapids, Michigan, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, endangerment.
Saturday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Kristy Parker, 48, Kokomo, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 2:43 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Sharp, 44, 100 block of North Fremont Street, on a probation hold and a warrant for residential entry and possession of methamphetamine.
Saturday, 3:13 p.m., officers arrested Rachel Smith, 34, Sheridan, on a probation hold and a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Sunday, 12:39 p.m., officers arrested Noe Correa, 34, 1900 block of George Avenue, Peru, on charges of failure to appear, operating while intoxicated, refusal, and public intoxication.
Sunday, 5:30 p.m., deputies arrested Nathan Walter, 34, 1000 block of West Canal Street, Peru, on charges of invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
Sunday, 6:58 p.m., officers arrested Heather Harris, 39, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a Howard County warrant.
Sunday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Jeremiah Flitcraft, 100 block of East Canal Street, Peru, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Monday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Robert Berry, 56, 2000 block of South Sycamore Boulevard, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Arrests
Saturday, 1:47 a.m., officers arrested Jack K. Porter II, 59, Tipton, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Ian M. Turner, 30, Tipton, on a warrant for burglary and theft.
Saturday, 10:59 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb M. Brumley, 27, Windfall, on charges of battery resulting in bodily injury, false informing, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 11:25 p.m., deputies arrested Farris N. Shahin, 21, Granger, on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Sunday, 10:58 p.m., deputies arrested Jackie L. Idlewine, 34, Elwood, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 12:08 a.m., deputies arrested Robert D. Sheets, 39, Elwood, on a charge of possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan M. Tolle, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for theft.
