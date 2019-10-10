Arrests
Friday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Woodrow Faulkner, 39, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for conversion.
Friday, 10:21 a.m., deputies arrested Alicia R. Stout, 41, Greenfield, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:35 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, 1300 block of North Market Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for attachment.
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Brian Jones, 31, Camby, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Lee Barela, 38, 4400 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:45 p.m., deputies arrested Chance A. England, 18, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Judson and Dixon roads, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:24 p.m., deputies arrested Markeysha Gene Spells, 32, 900 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:24 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Renee Marner, 34, 5000 block of Arrowhead Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for attachment.
Saturday, 2:25 a.m., deputies arrested Duskee Jessica McQueary, 29, Tipton, in the area of 396 South and 00 East West, on a warrant for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment and a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Saturday, 8:03 p.m., deputies arrested Tarik L. Dordoni Addo, 23, 1300 block of Greenacres Drive, at the HCSD, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 8:27 p.m., deputies arrested Dwayne E. Jones, 50, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on an unknown warrant.
Saturday, 10:21 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew Albert Weaver, 59, 4800 block of North 1350 East, in Converse, on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 5:08 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas Luke McDaniel, 58, 2100 block of North Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Blaise J. Dotson, 28, 4600 block of Rolland Drive, in the 500 block of Somerset Drive, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 3:06 p.m., deputies arrested David L. Thompson, 19, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
Tuesday, 6:44 a.m., officers arrested David Newton, 23, 1900 South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Steven Szerdy, 45, 5000 block of Independence Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Michael Sparling, 40, 700 block of West Virginia Street, in the 300 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for criminal recklessness and a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 7:34 p.m., officers arrested Jose Grifaldo, 42, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, on a warrant for burglary, a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 8:25 p.m., officers arrested Mary Logan, 44, 1300 block of South Main Street, in the 900 block of North Philips Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Tara Lewis, 31, 400 block of East Harrison Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on two warrants for possession of methamphetamine and two warrants of possession of a syringe, as well as charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, auto theft, a Level 6 felony, theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Reeves, 31, 2300 block of North Washington Street, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony, theft of a firearm, a Level 6 felony, theft of a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Monday, 2:39 p.m., the theft of $620 cash was reported in the 2500 block of South Berkley Road.
Tuesday, 7:36 a.m., the theft of a wallet, valued at $100, was reported in the 100 block of South Union Street.
Tuesday, 2:54 p.m., the theft of two televisions, valued altogether at $150, was reported in the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Tuesday, 9:12 p.m., the theft of solar powered lawn lights, valued at $300, was reported in the 1100 block of East Spraker Street.
Arrests
Tuesday, 1:20 p.m., deputies arrested Zaeviair Melroy, 20, Logansport, on a violation of community corrections.
Tuesday, 2:05 p.m., officers arrested Randy Garrett, 36, 200 block of Cherokee Drive, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Tuesday, 5:52 p.m., deputies arrested Shelbie M. Yeary, 27, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Wednesday, 3:06 a.m., deputies arrested Tracy M. Thatcher-Pickering, 46, Kokomo, on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug and possession of paraphernalia.
