Arrests
Friday, 4:20 a.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Jo Tinder, 39, 1800 block of South Purdum Street, in the 2100 block of Carmelita Boulevard, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 8:18 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Smith, 40, 1200 block of North Philips Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for noncompliance.
Friday, noon, deputies arrested Samuel W. Barley, 30, 1600 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the HCSD, on a warrant for residential entry and a warrant for battery.
Friday, 7:18 p.m., deputies arrested Dmario M. Young, 24, 400 block of Southlea Drive, in the area of 450 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Level 6 felony. At 8:12 p.m., deputies arrested Young at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Alaina Rice, 24, 900 block of North Jay Street, in the area of 800 West and 400 South, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:36 p.m., deputies arrested Jaiden Greer, 21, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of 800 West and 400 South, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:58 p.m., deputies arrested Ronald E. Phillips, 61, 3400 block of South 350 West, in the area of 300 South and 350 West, on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 6 felony, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:05 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew E. Waters, 39, Muncie, in the area of 800 West and 150 South, on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Paul England, 54, 600 block of South Webster Street, in the area of 300 West and 50 South, on charges of criminal mischief and battery, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 2:57 p.m., officers arrested Jerry L. Gold, 62, 1400 block of North Bell Street, in the 1200 block of North Locke Street, on a warrant for possession of cocaine.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Sailea D. May, 30, Peru, in the 1400 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for theft, a warrant for conversion, a warrant for theft with prior convictions, a warrant for body attachment and a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:35 p.m., officers arrested Kristin Summitt, 29, 1700 block of North McCann Street, in the 1400 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for possession of cocaine and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, as well as a charge of trafficking with an inmate, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Tami Creamer, 53, 1000 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the 1200 block of South Cooper Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old female, in the 500 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, on a charge of runaway, an infraction.
Thefts
Saturday, 7:41 a.m., the theft of a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker, valued at $1,500, was reported in the 1300 block of East Alto Road.
Saturday, 9:01 p.m., the theft of a bag containing $100 cash and medications, as well as a blue billfold containing $40 in cash, was reported in the 400 block of West Superior Street.
Sunday, 2:40 a.m., the theft of $2,328 in cash was reported in the 2100 block of East Markland Avenue.
Monday, 11:23 a.m., the theft of an iPhone X, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street.
Monday, 1:29 p.m., the theft of several home appliances and various hand tools, valued altogether at $3,640, was reported in the 1500 block of East Barkdol Street.
Arrests
Monday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Christopher McKinnie, 31, Tipton, on a court order.
Monday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth Field, 25, Kokomo, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Mellissa Holler, 34, Logansport, on a court order.
Monday, 2:11 p.m., deputies arrested Bryan Barton, 30, 200 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Monday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Cindy Cox, 36, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:14 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Combs, 30, 2200 block of Patrick Street, Peru, on a charge of providing a false identity statement.
Monday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Jessie Smith, 36, 30 block of Center Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Arrests
Monday, 10:26 p.m., deputies arrested Lyndsey B. Miller, 34, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant and a charge of disorderly conduct.
