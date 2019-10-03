Arrests
Monday, 8:33 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Harold Fetterhoff, 40, 1200 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Harris, 39, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for body attachment.
Monday, 10:34 a.m., deputies arrested William Tyler Walker, 26, 1200 block of Kyle David Way, in the 1100 block of North Lafountain Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:33 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha Marie Jackson, 29, 2000 block of South Washington Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:05 p.m., deputies arrested Vicky M. Belzer, 51, unknown address, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:27 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Shane Gibson, Russiaville, at the HCSD, on a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 5:47 p.m., deputies arrested Elizabeth N. Davis, 36, 900 block of Emery Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:15 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Codee Havermale, 26, 1100 block of East Havens Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Monday, 7:18 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley Jones, 35, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Lamoyne Lewis, 39, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 7:24 p.m., deputies arrested Albert Lamont Pryor Jr., 33, 1300 block of North Morgan Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jeannie Armstrong, 50, 600 block of North Dixon Road, in the 900 block of Emery Street, on a warrant for invasion of privacy and a warrant for failure to appear, as well as a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:08 p.m., deputies arrested Myron Brian Lamb, 55, 2500 block of South 600 East, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Travis Myers, 36, South SeaTac, Washington, in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street, on a warrant for forgery.
Tuesday, 2:40 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 39, unknown address, in the 1200 block of North Union Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested Destiny Beaver, 26, 600 block of West Foster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Greg Francis, 43, 1900 block of South Goyer Road, in the 300 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for possession of a syringe.
Tuesday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Aubriaunna Bender, 20, 500 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of dealing a schedule 4 substance, a Level 3 felony.
Tuesday, 8:08 p.m., officers arrested Stacie Landes, 46, 1300 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 200 block of South Apperson Way, on charges of public intoxication, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 8:36 p.m., officers arrested Laurie Martin, 51, 1100 block of South Delphos Street, in the 1800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested a 16-year-old male, in the 1100 block of South Home Avenue, on a charge of burglary, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., officers arrested a 17-year-old male, in the 1100 block of Home Avenue, on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:44 p.m., officers arrested Everett Leonard, 55, Indianapolis, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on charges of criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thefts
Tuesday, 10:34 p.m., the theft of a 2012 blue Yamaha Zuma moped, valued at $500, was reported in the 1100 block of Rank Parkway.
Tuesday, 11:07 p.m., the theft of a riding lawnmower without a battery, valued at $300, was reported in the 300 block of South 00 East West.
Arrests
Tuesday, 7 a.m., officers arrested Tyler Backus, 22, 300 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Chrystal Alexander, 35, 300 block of West Second Street, Peru, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 11:23 a.m., officers arrested Pierre Beason, 25, Logansport, on a charge of theft.
Tuesday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Buddy Livesay, 30, Urbana, on a parole hold.
Tuesday, 6:18 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sweares, 52, Kokomo, on a parole violation and violation of in-home detention.
Tuesday, 7:14 p.m., officers arrested Adam Carew, 32, 70 block of Bobtail Court, Peru, on a Huntington County warrant.
Tuesday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Robert Christopher 31, 70 block of East Warren Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:17 p.m., deputies arrested Leah C. Meisner, 52, Alexandria, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Wednesday, 3:18 a.m., deputies arrested Garrett M. Kelley, 23, Sharpsville, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal, criminal mischief, auto theft and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
