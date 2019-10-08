Arrests
Friday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Paul Anthony Edwards, 48, Kempton, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 9:55 a.m., deputies arrested Angela Dawn Cuttriss, 44, 900 block of North Bell Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 10:36 a.m., officers arrested Demarrio Barker, 30, 2700 block of Amberwood Place, in the area of Cartwright and Albany drives, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for maintaining a common nuisance, as well as a charge of possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 10:46 a.m., deputies arrested Dena L. Conwell, 38, 600 block of South Union Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a hold for Tippecanoe County.
Friday, 11:55 a.m., deputies arrested Kurtis Lee Kennedy, 29, 6300 block of West 300 North, at the HCSD, on two warrants for driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a warrant for public intoxication, a warrant for resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle and a warrant for reckless driving.
Friday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested John Bronson Jr., 34, 3800 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 600 block of South Washington Street, on two warrants for nonsupport of a dependent child.
Friday, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Bernard Brisco Jr., 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 5 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Jean Groves, 33, 1500 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 1300 block of East Morgan Street, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Tyson Lalonde, 18, 600 block of East Superior Street, in the 500 block of South Reed Road, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis J. Brown, 57, 1000 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Locke Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:28 p.m., deputies arrested Bradley Scott Murphy, 55, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the area of North and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor, possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:25 a.m., officers arrested Pamela Mosier, 39, 3500 block of North 00 East/West, in the 2300 block of West Alto Road, on a warrant for criminal mischief, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 6:17 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Makuch, 37, unknown address, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on charges of public intoxication and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., officers arrested James Pearcy, 18, 1600 block of South Plate Street, in the 1000 block of East Broadway Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested April Holloman, 32, 1200 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 300 block of West Markland Avenue, on two warrants for maintaining a common nuisance and a warrant for possession of marijuana, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a handgun by a felon, a Level 5 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, possession of a handgun without a license, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Olivia Wenisch, 27, 1200 block of South Jay Street, in the 1400 block of North Courtland Street, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, battery, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Kayla McMorrine, 27, Fishers, in the 2700 block of North Apperson Way, on a Hamilton County warrant.
Sunday, 4:27 a.m., officers arrested Vince Nix, 33, 600 block of West Lincoln Road, in the 2400 block of Pinehurst Lane, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 9:33 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Hopkins, 28, 3400 block of South 300 East, in the 5900 block of Monona Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:34 p.m., officers arrested Kinzie Sweezy, 20, 1100 block of Peace Pipe Drive, in the 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:42 p.m., officers arrested Trenton Hudson, 21, unknown address, in the 1000 block of North LaFountain Street, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Thefts
Friday, 8:31 a.m., the theft of a safe with miscellaneous coins and stamps, valued altogether at $11,000, was reported in the 1200 block of South Locke Street.
Friday, 10:11 a.m., the theft of a Remington .22-caliber rifle, valued at $350, was reported in the 900 block of North Armstrong Street.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., the theft of an Apple MacBook Pro computer, valued at $1,000, was reported in the 300 block of South Western Avenue.
Arrests
Friday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Abraham Cardenas, 19, Walton, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Amber Yeakley, 26, Mexico, Indiana, on three warrants for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 1:15 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Smith, 28, Mexico, Indiana, on on three warrants for neglect of a dependent and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 2:21 a.m., officers arrested Kerry Deardorff, 50, 3200 block of North Mexico Road, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-refusal.
Saturday, 3:36 p.m., deputies arrested Tiffany Cox, 33, Kokomo, on a charge of public intoxication.
Saturday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Maza, unknown age, Rochester, on a Porter County warrant.
Saturday, 4:32 p.m., officers arrested Fred Cooley, 48, first block of Turnpaugh Trail, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Saturday, 8 p.m., deputies arrested Hanna Winch, 20, 400 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on an unknown warrant.
Sunday, 6 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Purnell, 25, Bunker Hill, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested Raymond Miller, 35, Kokomo, on a Howard County warrant.
Sunday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Martin Guerrero, 50, 1500 block of Forbes Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 3:13 a.m., officers arrested Michael Croy, 63, 500 block of West Egypt Hill Drive, Peru, on a Texas warrant.
Arrests
Saturday, 3:54 a.m., deputies arrested Larry D. Penley, 51, Elwood, on charges of operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Adam B. Sampson, 33, Ligonier, on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a syringe.
Sunday, 8:46 p.m., deputies arrested Michael L. White, 33, Oakford, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:01 a.m., deputies arrested Cassandra M. Fleck, 32, Shelbyville, on a charge of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed.
