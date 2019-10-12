Arrests
Wednesday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Thomas A. Stout, 45, 800 block of E. Gearhart Street, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua L. Smith, 35, 1200 block of East Southway Boulevard, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m., deputies arrested Melissa K. Titus, 36, 600 block of East Walnut Street, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for body attachment.
Wednesday, 7:55 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew A. Kennedy, 21, 3900 block of South 1100 East, Greentown, on the 9400 block of West 250 South, Russiaville, on a warrant for petition to revoke a suspended sentence.
Wednesday, 8:26 p.m., deputies arrested Dakota K. Gee, 7700 block of West 180 South, Russiaville, on a warrant for burglary.
Wednesday, 9:21 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth N. Bradburn, 37, West Jefferson Street, in the 700 block of West Main Street, Greentown, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested David Lange, 35, 500 block of West Taylor Street, in the 1000 block of South Reed Road, on charges of criminal trespass and theft.
Friday, 2:15 a.m., officers arrested Shaquille Beard, 26, 400 block of Amberwood Place, at the intersection of Foster and Waugh streets, on a charge of public intoxication.
Thefts
Thursday, 11:02 a.m., a theft was reported in the 800 block of Daniel Drive of a plasma cutter valued at $2,192.
Thursday, 4:15 p.m., an auto theft was reported in the 700 block of West Walnut Street of a Dodge truck valued at $3,500.
Thursday, 7:07 p.m., a theft was reported in the 4400 block of South 00 East West of large copper wire from a cellular tower generator valued at $2,500.
Thursday, 8:51 p.m., a theft was reported in the 1100 block of South 17th Street of clothing valued at $500.
Arrests
Thursday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Javier Williams-Lambert, 28, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 11:40 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Phillips, 48, first block of Donat Drive, Peru, on a warrant for fraud, forgery and theft.
Thursday, 2:39 p.m., police arrested John Norris, 48, 300 block of East 5th Street, Peru, on two charges of theft.
Thursday, 4:23 p.m., police arrested Raymie Smith, 50, first block of Center Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Thursday, 5:04 p.m., police arrested Ronald Yates, 37, 200 block of West 5th Street, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery, possession of paraphernalia and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Vinopal, 33, 2100 block of East 400 South, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Arrests
Thursday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jack K. Bradburn, Elwood, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Thursday, 10 a.m., police arrested Matthew R. Chriswell, 38, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 3:30 a.m., police arrested Daiquan L. Haith, 27, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
