Arrests
Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Norman Cote, 35, 600 block of North Union Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 9:51 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary D. Lackowski, 25, 3000 block of South 337 East, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 10:39 a.m., deputies arrested Zachary Kent Bowser, 39, 2100 block of Kerri Lynn Lane, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Michael David Diaz, 32, 1400 block of East Franklin Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for intimidation.
Tuesday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Kevonte T. Tyler, 21, 1700 block of North Jay Street, at the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested William Levi Shaffer, 35, 1200 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., deputies arrested James Steven Pearce, 45, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Hatt, 29, 2100 block of North Washington Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:08 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy Owen Eyer, 21, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 3:13 p.m., deputies arrested James Steven Pearce, 45, 2900 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCSD, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Tuesday, 7:23 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob S. Waldmann, 35, 5600 block of Wigwam Court, at the HCSD, on a warrant for criminal attachment.
Tuesday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Wayne Riggs, 39, 400 block of West Mulberry Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a hold for Tipton County.
Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., officers arrested Joseph A. Geary, 34, 1300 block of East Cadillac Drive, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:28 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Herlock, 46, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of a syringe, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:33 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Stiner, 47, 800 block of East Gerhart Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of a syringe, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 1:39 p.m., officers arrested Carli Reeves, 28, 1600 block of West North Street, in the 800 block of East Gerhart Street, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, and visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:49 p.m., officers arrested Jamier Pringle, 25, 800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 600 block of North Washington Street, on a Kosciusko County warrant.
Wednesday, 10:05 p.m., officers arrested Duwayne Richardson, 37, unknown address, in the 1100 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for parole violation and charges of maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 10:20 p.m., officers arrested Arnold Stone Jr., 25, 500 block of Sister Martin Drive, in the 1100 block of South Waugh Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thefts
Wednesday, 12:53 p.m., the theft of a gray 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, valued at $4,975, was reported in the 1300 block of South Elizabeth Street.
Arrests
Wednesday, 11:29 a.m., deputies arrested Mark Hall, 69, Converse, on a probation hold and charges of intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
Wednesday, 2:17 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Jordan, 44, 100 block of South Tippecanoe Street, Peru, on a probation hold and charges of invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Sutton, 27, 400 block of Adaris Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:45 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roberts, 35, 600 block of Monroe Street, Peru, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement.
Thursday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Monique Lundie, 27, 300 block of Jefferson Street, Peru, on a charge of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.