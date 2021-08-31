Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 2:09 p.m., officers arrested Isaiah Warren, 23, 700 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Friday, 2:36 p.m., officers arrested Zoey Lockhart-Noel, 22, 1000 block of South Delphos Street, in the 200 block of Laramie Lane, on a warrant for armed robbery.
Friday, 3:16 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Frank, 52, homeless, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:54 p.m., officers arrested Jade Baker, 21, 200 block of North Market Street, in the 600 block of West North Street, on a Grant County warrant.
Friday, 7:29 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:36 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Sutton, 34, 3100 block of Garden Place, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:44 p.m., officers arrested Richard Brewer, 44, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the area of East Markland Avenue and South Diamond Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Debra Dillman, 69, 200 block of South Purdum Street, in the area of North Apperson Way and East Mulberry Street, on charges of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:53 a.m., officers arrested Onesimus Blackamore, 30, 2700 block of West Boulevard Street, in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Buckeye Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 2:50 a.m., officers arrested Richard Clay, 35, 1000 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Broadway and Washington streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:41 a.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the 2400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Seamster, 27, 1200 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on charges of resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Shannon Young, 46, 1200 block of Teepee Drive, in the 1100 block of Teepee Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Jennifer Spence, 32, 2600 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of North Market and East Spraker streets, on charges of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:02 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Murphy, 31, unknown address, in the 1400 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery and interference in reporting a crime, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 10:31 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Pena, 20, 500 block of Bradford Circle, in the area of West Southway Boulevard and South LaFountain Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:48 a.m., officers arrested Brian Weeks, 57, 5700 block of Peshewa Court, at the same location, on a warrant for intimidation.
Monday, 3:08 a.m., officers arrested Shelley Minniear, 47, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, in the 5700 block of Peshewa Court, on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Tate Andrews, 27, 400 block of Conradt Avenue, in the area of Plate and Boulevard streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Monday, 2:38 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Rush, 34, 200 block of Inland Drive, at the same location, on charges of public intoxication and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 3:58 p.m., officers arrested Kimberly Houston, 47, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the area of East Tate and North Bell streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:39 p.m., officers arrested Abbie Shaffer, 18, 1700 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Monday, 7:09 p.m., officers arrested Victor Broomfield, 51, 200 block of South Calumet Street, in the 900 block of South Plate Street, on a warrant for driving while suspended.
Monday, 8:13 p.m., officers arrested Ronald Luckey Jr., 54, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10 p.m., officers arrested Jake Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of South Apperson Way and East Vaile Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 12:49 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 38, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of East Monroe and North Ohio streets, on a warrant for domestic battery.
Tuesday, 2:57 a.m., officers arrested Heather Harris, 41, Peru, in the area of North Webster and East Elm streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Thursday, 7:06 a.m., officers arrested Marshall Junior, 21, Kokomo, on charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm, carrying a handgun, battery and criminal trespass.
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Donnie Cox, 40, Kokomo, on charges of theft, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 8:33 p.m., officers arrested Darion Miller, 29, Bunker Hill, on an unknown charge.
Friday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Adam Tula, 33, 1200 block of Chanute Avenue, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 5:59 p.m., officers arrested Sydney Click, 25, 1500 block of North Indiana 19, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Friday, 8:09 p.m., deputies arrested William Pierce, 35, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lowe, 35, Kokomo, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 3 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Langley, 36, Logansport, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Denzel Shumpert, 24, 36000 block of Beale Court, Peru, on charges of operating while intoxicated and failure to appear.
Monday, 3:44 a.m., deputies arrested Robert Townsend, 48, 2800 block of East 500 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested Kaleb M. Farlow, 28, Tipton, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age, domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years of age, neglect of a dependent, possession of a controlled substance, residential entry, criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 3:54 a.m., officers arrested Justin S. Pore, 30, Westfield, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 6:58 p.m., deputies arrested Rusty A. Stoops, 45, Anderson, on three charges of invasion of privacy and a single charge each of burglary and criminal mischief.
Saturday, 8:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dennis A. Richwine, 48, Anderson, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday, 11:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Torres Galaviz, 24, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler B. Lynn, 26, Westfield, on a warrant for failure to appear.
