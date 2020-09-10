Arrests
Tuesday, 11:20 a.m., officers arrested Casey Gurule, 22, 4100 block of Liberty Street, in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive, on charges of altering a gun identification, a Level 5 felony, maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:41 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Tutela, 23, 1200 block of Canterview Way, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Butler, 42, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 1000 block of East Monroe Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Spencer, 25, 1100 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 2500 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Reed, 46, 600 block of East Vaile Avenue, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Jacob Ohleyer, 25, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 1:39 a.m., officers arrested Candice Shadle, 52, 300 block of West Foster Street, in the area of North and Locke streets, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement, a warrant for public nudity and a warrant for public intoxication.
