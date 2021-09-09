Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 2:51 p.m., officers arrested Shaun Thieke, 32, 1600 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Wednesday, 11:33 p.m., officers arrested Wendell Snow, 46, 5700 block of West 100 North, in the 1200 block of East Plate Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of a crash, a misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:35 a.m., officers arrested Timothy Gabbard, 32, 5700 block of Lance Drive, in the area of Havens and Main streets, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:50 a.m., officers arrested Leah Faris, 25, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of King and Buckeye streets, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 3:33 a.m., deputies arrested Charles L. Johnson, 47, Beech Grove, on charges of operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and bribery.
