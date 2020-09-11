Arrests
Friday, Sept. 4, 1:46 p.m., deputies arrested Phillip Edmond Marshall, 38, 5400 block of Wea Drive, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Brady Ray Lange, 19, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the Howard County jail on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Justin Brodhead, 29, 1100 block of North Morrison Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Stephen Hampshire, 44, 900 block of East Walnut Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Friday, Sept. 4, 4 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Benjamin Kwiatt, 22, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, Sept. 4, 11 p.m., deputies arrested William Joseph Kuss, 42, Westfield, in the area of Jefferson Street and Malfalfa Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Friday, Sept. 4, 7:48 p.m., deputies arrested Guadalupe McGuire, 42, 300 block of East Murden Street, in the 300 block of West North Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., deputies arrested Adelle Howell, 37, Greentown, in the 200 block of East 300 South, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Charlotte A. Powell, 31, 5900 block of Seneca Trail, in the 13000 block of South 400 West, on a warrant for conversion and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Monday, 1:28 a.m., deputies arrested Arron Shayne Shelby, 42, 1500 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Paige Breanne Turley, 29, 500 block of North Apperson Way, in Greentown, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Tuesday, 10:55 a.m., deputies arrested Everett Wayne Phipps, 59, 400 block of West Foster Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Russell Young, 37, 1700 block of Faith Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Wednesday, 3:43 p.m., officers arrested William Altom, 73, Fort Wayne, in the 100 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:50 p.m., officers arrested Shawn Williams, 27, 1200 block of West Havens Street, in the 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Danny Magers, 68, 1200 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on an Allen County warrant.
Wednesday, 11:12 p.m., officers arrested Morgan Turley, 37, 1800 block of Kensington Drive, in the area of Foster and Webster streets, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 12:11 a.m., officers arrested Adam Diveley, 27, 600 block of Elk Drive, in the area of Fischer and Webster streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested Tiler Wood, 33, 2500 block of South Business U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Robyn Pawlauskas, 24, 2600 block of South Business U.S. 31, Peru, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 8:52 p.m., officers arrested Malika Young, 20, Indianapolis, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested James Green, 43, Kokomo, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Howard, 26, Wabash, on a violation of probation.
Sunday, 7:03 p.m., officers arrested Deborah Mofford, 54, Wabash, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a legend drug and obstruction.
Monday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested David Nethercutt, 41, Logansport, on a Cass County warrant and charges of possession of paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Monday, 6:19 p.m., officers arrested Joshua Wasson, 36, Kokomo, on charges of providing a false identity statement, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 11:15 p.m., deputies arrested Darrell Hall, 28, Bunker Hill, on a Howard County warrant.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested Noel Berry, 61, 500 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Tuesday, 1:42 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Boling, 24, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on charges of residential entry, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and theft.
Tuesday, 4:37 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Pulley, 29, 2600 block of Capehart Avenue, Peru, on an unknown charge.
Tuesday, 7:32 p.m., officers arrested Dayton Erickson, 24, 3100 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator and possession of paraphernalia.
Wednesday, 10:05 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew Roberts, 39, 600 block of Monroe Avenue, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Dylan Jackson, 22, Plainfield, on a charge of criminal mischief.
