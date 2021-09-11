Arrests
Tuesday, 12:22 a.m., deputies arrested Samantha White, 34, 1000 block of East Laguna Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:04 a.m., deputies arrested William G. Obenchain, 32, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, in the 1800 block of South 750 West, on charges of battery against a public safety official, a Level 6 felony, operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Cantu, 35, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:23 a.m., deputies arrested Todd Toney, 43, 600 block of West Monroe Street, in the area of 500 South and 200 West, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:38 p.m., deputies arrested Korine N. Abernathy, 42, Cicero, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:10 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Day, 45, 400 block of Kingston Road, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for non-support.
Tuesday, 6:46 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda J. Smith, 39, 700 block of South Market Street, in the 500 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 12:01 p.m., deputies arrested Caleb Ryan Cole, 29, 900 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on three warrants for court violation and a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:59 p.m., deputies arrested Shane Michael Richardson, 31, 600 block of Rainbow Circle, at the HCJ on a warrant for criminal mischief and a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Anthony Joseph Alwine, 26, Rochester, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 3:36 p.m., deputies arrested Sean Michael Everhart, 23, 100 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of State and Main streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:58 p.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Charles Taylor, 32, 900 block of Live Oak Court, at the HCC, on a warrant for court violation.
Wednesday, 4:48 p.m., deputies arrested Latasha Shamay Owensby, 30, 700 block of Miami Boulevard, in the area of Lordeman and Ohio streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 8:58 p.m., deputies arrested Doran Kendall, 55, unknown address, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Joel Harding, 38, 1300 block of South Waugh Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:21 p.m., deputies arrested Adam W. Thomas, 30, 400 block of North Cooper Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:25 p.m., deputies arrested Jake Logan Beck, 31, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:50 p.m., deputies arrested James E. Gunter, 28, 4200 block of East 200 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 11:55 p.m., deputies arrested Heather N. Pearcy, 42, 1000 block of East Broadway Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Calumet Street, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 5:10 p.m., officers arrested Darrell Williams, 42, 2800 block of West Boulevard Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Kyle Harvey, 33, 2200 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:28 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Earnheart, 33, 300 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Walnut and McCann streets, on a charge of possession of a narcotic a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 2:53 a.m., officers arrested Rose Gilbreath, 46, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
