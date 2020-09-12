Arrests
Wednesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Darrell Richard Hall, 28, Bunker Hill, at the Howard County jail, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 11:20 a.m., deputies arrested Jacob James Maine, 34, 600 block of South Berkley Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:29 p.m., deputies arrested Ricky Eugene Wininger, 31, 600 block of West Preble Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Wednesday, 2:31 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Madison Dotson, 44, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:33 p.m., deputies arrested Sheila S. Browning, 50, 5200 block of North 50 East, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for obstruction of justice.
Wednesday, 5:45 p.m., deputies arrested Jeremy B. Cox, 30, 700 block of South Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of a handgun without a license.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Adam Lee Spencer, 33, unknown address, in the 400 block of East 50 North, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 10:18 a.m., officers arrested Danyale Mars, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 12:51 p.m., officers arrested Wendy Bradley, 37, 1000 block of West Park Avenue, in the area of Market and Defenbaugh streets, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 9:30 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Ramer, 37, Peru, in the 1300 block of South Waugh Street, on charges of domestic battery and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Marquis Wiggins, 23, Dyersburg, Tennessee, in the area of Mulberry and Buckeye streets, on a charge of possession of handgun without a permit, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Angela Lane, 61, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the area of Bell and Monroe streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia and operating with a controlled substance in the body, all misdemeanors.
