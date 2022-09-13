Arrests
Thursday, 6:39 a.m., deputies arrested Jill Lynn Moore, 49, Lafayette, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6:43 a.m., deputies arrested Justin T. Woodward, 42, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested McKinley Ray Quarles, 58, Brookhaven, Mississippi, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to register as a sex or violent offender and a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 7:28 p.m., deputies arrested Zhemarah M. Mailey, 23, 1700 block of North Jay Street, in the area of North and Market streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Mock, 56, homeless, in the area of Vaile Avenue and Locke Street, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested Jerin R. Parker, 21, 500 block of East Lordeman Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a firearm on school property.
Friday, 3:22 p.m., officers arrested Zane Holloman, 32, Sharpsville, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clinton County warrant; a warrant for possession of methamphetamine; a warrant for neglect of a dependent; and warrant for stalking; as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; theft with a prior unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:17 p.m., officers arrested Jennifer Lewis, 49, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:46 p.m., officers arrested Reginald Crawford, 40, 500 block of North Calumet Street, in the 1500 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 6:21 p.m., officers arrested David Staggs, 22, 1900 block of North LaFountain Street, at the same location, on charges of confinement, a Level 3 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Dakota VanWinkle, 26, 800 block of North Webster Street, in the 1200 block of North Webster Street, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and interference in reporting a crime, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:01 a.m., officers arrested Andrew Brunner, 36, 100 block of Kingston Road, in the area of Harrison and Purdum streets, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Friday, 9:49 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Cardwell, 44, Bunker Hill, on charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation and obstructing a firefighter.
Saturday, 12:26 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Burnham, 47, Wabash, on charges of operating while intoxicated and domestic battery.
Saturday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Warren Guss, 50, Denver, on a court order.
Saturday, 4 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 54, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Saturday, 9:07 p.m., officers arrested Nathan Wendowski, 19, Indianapolis, on a charge of minor consumption.
Saturday, 9:31 p.m., officers arrested Michael Wendowski, 31, Indianapolis, on charges of furbishing alcohol to a minor and operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 10:35 p.m., deputies arrested Savannah Tygart, 32, 2000 block of Shaw Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 12:15 a.m., deputies arrested Jalyssa Luter, 18, Kokomo, on charges of operating while intoxicated-refusal and possession of marijuana.
Arrests
Monday, 2:37 p.m., deputies arrested Anthony D. Lacluyse, 35, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Eliza R. Graham, 26, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
