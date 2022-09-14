Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 12:46 a.m., deputies arrested Ronnie O. Jett, 58, 300 block of West 600 North, in the area of Reed Road and Mayfair Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 6:50 a.m., deputies arrested Desharee Stanley Jenkins, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 4000 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for using false information to obtain a firearm.
Friday, 12:32 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin D. Hicks, 29, 700 block of East Taylor Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for interference in reporting a crime.
Friday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Nakia Rasad Terrell, 26, 2100 block of Longwood Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for armed robbery and a warrant for escape.
Saturday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Howard Lee Wolfe, 51, 6800 block of East 100 South, at the HCJ, on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter, a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for false informing, and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 4:02 a.m., deputies arrested Leah Brook McGuire, 31, unknown address, in the area of Markland Avenue and Millbrook Drive, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Danelle Larrison, 40, 1700 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 2100 block of North Apperson Way, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 12:45 p.m., officers arrested Talik Woodard, 50, 700 block of East Monroe Street, in the 2100 block of Apperson Way, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2 p.m., officers arrested Stephanie Chandler, 28, 1000 block of North Wildwood Drive, in the 700 block of East Monroe Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 4:30 p.m., deputies arrested Tatyana Yvonne Snow, 34, 2600 block of North Washington Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for identity deception.
Monday, 6:23 p.m., officers arrested Jayden Rodriquez, 18, 4400 block of South 00 East West, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on charges of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Desharee Jenkins, 24, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:45 p.m., officers arrested Demonte Robinson, 30, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Lashana Gould, 23, 200 block of Wickersham Drive, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:35 p.m., deputies arrested Dana R. Mitchell, 49, Carmel, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1:59 a.m., officers arrested Kamryn Ivory, 21, Indianapolis, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on charges of altered gun identification, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony; dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Brianna Holston, 20, Indianapolis, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
