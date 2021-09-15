Arrests
Thursday, 8:35 a.m., deputies arrested Abigail Nicole Anderson, 35, Galveston, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Thursday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested Alexzander Joseph Castillo, 21, 1800 block of Columbus Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
Thursday, 9:23 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Pierre Milton, 35, 300 block of Rainbow Circle, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Thursday, 2:27 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Allen Hollingsworth, 34, Elwood, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Christine Ellen Vaile, 42, 1100 block of South Bell Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 57, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the same location, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 10:40 p.m., deputies arrested Trevor Ross Brieger, 36, 5800 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the HCJ, on a warrant for a probation violation.
Thursday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Robert Thomas Flager, 28, 400 block of West Lincoln Road, in the area of Washington Street and Lincoln Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:17 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Criglear, 23, South Bend, in the area of U.S. 31 and Mile Marker 161, on charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended and operating without financial responsibility, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:12 p.m., officers arrested Scott West, 52, homeless, in the area of U.S. 31 and East Markland Avenue, on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:34 p.m., officers arrested Chelsea Barker, 32, 700 block of North Philips Street, in the 2200 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 12:16 a.m., officers arrested Kassie Stone, 45, Flora, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:17 a.m., officers arrested Terri Hughes, 31, 600 block of South Armstrong Street, in the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 1:07 a.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 31, homeless, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on charges of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:01 a.m., officers arrested Jaymie Claxton, 55, 600 block of South Bell Street, in the area of Harrison Street and Apperson Way, on charges of operating without ever obtaining a license and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested James Thomas, 24, 1200 block of Gleneagles Drive, in the 1800 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for conversion and a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:35 a.m., officers arrested Lola Washington, 34, unknown address, in the area of Home Avenue and Hoffer Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 3:57 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Minns, 18, Russiaville, in the 3700 block of Carmelita Boulevard, on charges of minor possession of alcohol and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 5:50 a.m., officers arrested Dennis Moody, 45, unknown address, in the area of Courtland and Park avenues, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a scheduled substance and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 3:57 p.m., officers arrested Jonathon Dickey, 51, 1900 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Morgan and Jay streets, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Murphy, 31, 200 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Tate Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Benjamin Hicks, 28, 700 block of East Taylor Street, in the 900 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:20 p.m., officers arrested Angela Hilligoss, 37, 1800 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Jessica Smith, 42, 1600 block of North Jay Street, in the area of Mulberry and Market streets, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Sunday, 11:26 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Schultz, 35, 2000 block of East Carter Street, in the 700 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:44 a.m., officers arrested Donald Brown II, 43, 5300 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:18 a.m., officers arrested Ian Smith, 28, homeless, in the 3000 block of East 00 North South, on a Marion County warrant and charges of possession of a syringe, deception and possession of methamphetamine, all Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 1:32 a.m., officers arrested Tavin Staggs, 34, Fontaine, in the 3000 block of East 00 North South, on a Grant County warrant and a charge of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:59 a.m., officers arrested Eric Brookshire, 36, 1600 block of Oakhill Road, in the area of Carmelita Boulevard and Baton Rouge Drive, on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:15 a.m., officers arrested Harvey Lenoir Jr., 47, 800 block of South Waugh Street, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:19 a.m., officers arrested Charlene Schmitt, 30, Hemlock, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Zhana Leonard, 18, 800 block of North Jay Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:35 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Eyer, 23, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of North and Washington streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:30 a.m., officers arrested Rodger Wisehart Jr., 41, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 5:38 a.m., officers arrested Kylee Watts, 38, 900 block of East Walnut Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:48 a.m., officers arrested Rachelle Wilcox, 40, Galveston, in the area of Apperson Way and Havens Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County Arrests
Friday, 9:45 a.m., officers arrested Robert Walker, 51, Benton Harbor, Michigan, on a Michigan warrant.
Friday, noon, officers arrested Jacqueline Lauer, 37, homeless, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Saturday, 2:40 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Boggs, 44, 6500 block of South Tyko Court, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 11:57 p.m., officers arrested Joseph Lee Hasbett, 42, 800 block of Orchid Place, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Deborah Mafford, 55, Wabash, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Sunday, 9:45 p.m., deputies arrested Kevin Backus, 42, South Bend, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Tipton County Arrests
Thursday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler J. Clark, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for theft.
Friday, 4:55 p.m., officers arrested Jacob A. Carrillo, 25, Tipton, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Marie M. Ndandi, 44, Texas, on a charge of possession of a legend drug.
Friday, 10:07 p.m., officers arrested Sembad N. Makiolele, 45, Texas, on a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 10:34 p.m., officers arrested Robert T. Erwin, 57, Tipton, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, failure to stop after an accident and public intoxication.
Saturday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jacob H. Henry, 30, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Sunday, 5:12 p.m., deputies arrested Scott R. Holley, 59, Greentown, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
