Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 2 p.m., deputies arrested Don J. Harrington, 43, 200 block of North Market Street, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 3:16 p.m., deputies arrested Richard E. McFall, 19, 2300 block of West 400 North, in the 200 block of East 400 North, on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery-simple assault, both misdemeanors.
Thursday, 4:23 p.m, deputies arrested Demarcus Donte Scales, 28, 3600 block of Briarwick Drive, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for domestic battery.
Thursday, 6:35 p.m., deputies arrested Todd Allen Kindley, 49, 4600 block of East 200 South, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Thursday, 7:50 p.m., deputies arrested Kyle Wayne Safford, 27, Tipton, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:32 p.m., officers arrested Lorey Anderson, 56, 700 block of West Foster Street, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 6:41 p.m., officers arrested Shelley Minniear, 46, 5200 block of Mohawk Drive, in the 5900 block of Peshewa Court, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan Ramos, 35, unknown address, in the area of Webster Street and Pipeline Way, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 7:45 p.m., officers arrested Jason Wines, 43, 1700 block of Teasdale Lane, in the 600 block of South Armstrong Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Colton Burnette, 19, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Levi Cross, 19, 1100 block of South Plate Street, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Angel Travis, 18, 700 block of Westminster Lane, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:42 p.m., officers arrested Gavin Tolley, 18, 2900 block of Joyce Drive, in the 2700 block of North Washington Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and being a minor in possession of alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 2:21 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Hedrick, 27, Peru, in Greentown, on a hold for Miami County.
Friday, 8 a.m., deputies arrested Ritsuko Perry-Yancy, 37, Indianapolis, in Cookeville, Tennessee, on a warrant for impersonation of a public servant officer, a warrant for pointing a firearm and a warrant for intimidation.
Friday, 11:31 a.m., deputies arrested Sergio Rodriguez-Martinez, 37, 700 block of South Locke Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:30 p.m., deputies arrested Raymond Wayne Walls, 46, 2200 block of North Webster Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 3:01 p.m., deputies arrested Kayla Rachelle Stahly, 29, 900 block of East Dixon Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, 3:37 p.m., deputies arrested Benjamin N. Chandler, 55, Peru, in the 300 block of East 450 North, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:56 p.m., deputies arrested Raheem Polk, 24, 1200 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 800 block of East Hoffer Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:39 p.m., deputies arrested Daron Kareem Griffin, 23, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 8:16 p.m., deputies arrested Adolfo Olivera, 20, Logansport, in the area of Havens and Washington streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:56 a.m., officers arrested William Cleland, 31, 6400 block of West 90 South, in the 200 block of South Locke Street, on a warrant for non-compliance and a charge of resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 1:02 a.m., officers arrested Jessie Smith, 30, Marion, in the 200 block of South Locke Street, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 1:06 p.m., officers arrested Holye Marshall, 31, 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Sycamore Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of battery against an officer, a Level 6 felony, false informing, a misdemeanor, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:43 p.m., officers arrested James White Jr., 33, 700 block of Westminster Lane, in the area of Gano Street and Apperson Way, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Saturday, 11:27 p.m., officers arrested Reginald Greene, 42, 1000 block of South Bell Street, in the 3200 block of Susan Court, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:23 a.m., officers arrested Chad Munden, 43, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1200 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Kimberly Houston, 46, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1200 block of East Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 12:26 p.m., officers arrested Allison Spurlin, 32, 1200 block of North LaFountain Street, in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Sunday, 3:15 p.m., officers arrested Brandon Riggle, 35, Galveston, in the 1900 block of West Havens Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Sunday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Gilbert, 29, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Elizabeth Street, on charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated-endangerment and reckless driving, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:02 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Klye Fortune, 41, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on a warrant for stalking and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Monday, 9:30 a.m., officers arrested Randall Prather, 41, 1400 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 800 block of East Markland Avenue, on a Clark County warrant.
Monday, 3:55 p.m., officers arrested James Sullivan Jr., 20, 600 block of West Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:10 p.m., officers arrested Autumn Dillman, 37, 600 block of South Waugh Street, in the area of Elm and Ohio streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:40 p.m., officers arrested Latina East, 38, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for six counts of failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 3:24 a.m., officers arrested Cole Greer, 20, Logansport, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor consumption.
Friday, 8:50 a.m., officers arrested Jessica Brooks, 33, Amboy, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 9 a.m., deputies arrested Brittany Hedrick, 27, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on a violation of probation.
Friday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested David Jones, 36, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 9:49 p.m., officers arrested Meghan Miller, 31, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Saturday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Travis Blakely, 38, Marion, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 1:31 a.m., officers arrested Jeffrey Hall, 48, Indianapolis, on a Michigan warrant and charges of reckless driving, aggressive driving and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 7:23 a.m., officers arrested David Majerek, 35, Niles, Michigan, on charges of possession of marijuana, forgery, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated and public intoxication.
Saturday, 7:04 p.m., officers arrested Damarquez Holman Rouse, 32, 50 block of Madison Avenue, Peru, on a charge of possession of a handgun without a license.
Saturday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested James Justice, 35, Logansport, on a charge of assisting a criminal.
Saturday, 8:55 p.m., officers arrested Donna Cope, 34, 200 block of West Ninth Street, Peru, on a charge of assisting a criminal.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Nicole Soos, 32, 60 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Saturday, 9:29 p.m., officers arrested Floyd Noland, 25, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Meghan Jewett, 27, 100 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and battery on law enforcement.
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., officers arrested Franz Emery, 62, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Peru, on a charge of domestic battery.
Sunday, 5:11 p.m., officers arrested Dennis Benson, 33, 300 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a charge of criminal trespass.
Monday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested James E. Skaggs, 52, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Jacob A. Lucas, 28, Tipton, on charges of disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
Friday, 10:53 a.m., deputies arrested Megan L. Hause, 22, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Zachary S. Mutchler, 30, Kokomo, on a Hamilton County warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana.
Monday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Corey M. Strong, 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 2:43 a.m., officers arrested Martin Paul T. Rezabek, 36, Tipton, on charges of strangulation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
