Howard County
Arrests
Friday, 1:05 a.m., deputies arrested Marlissa Yvonne Mosley, 23, 1600 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Washington and Walnut streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:33 a.m., deputies arrested Gerald William Taylor, 71, 300 block of Elliott Court, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Friday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested Lakina Reeann Tyler, 28, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for violation of pre-trial release.
Friday, 1:01 p.m., deputies arrested Troy Michael Kennedy, 31, 600 block of East Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for bond revocation and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Frederick E. Luckey, 52, 1600 block of North McCann Street, in the area of 200 North and 750 West, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:48 p.m., deputies arrested Christopher Walter Fickle, 37, 500 block of East North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 and a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a person less than 14.
Saturday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Vickie Jo Wood, 67, 700 block of South Union Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 11:12 p.m., deputies arrested Eliza Graham, 25, Elwood, in the area of State and Jay streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 7:36 p.m., deputies arrested Myah Lynn Galloway, 30, 3000 block of Terrace Drive, in the 3100 block of Darwin Lane, on two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a warrant for criminal trespass.
Sunday, 9:53 p.m., deputies arrested John Paul Alexander, 38, 9900 block of East 00 North South, at the same location, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Monday, 12:53 p.m., deputies arrested Richard J. Stowe, 44, Logansport, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 4:03 p.m., deputies arrested William R. Lidy, 48, Russiaville, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a Miami County hold.
Monday, 4:16 p.m., deputies arrested Todd A. Toney, 53, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a legend drug.
Monday, 4:44 p.m., deputies arrested Eugene Lee, 55, 600 block of West Sycamore Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:47 p.m., deputies arrested Shaun Thomas Thieke, 33, 1600 block of South Market Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., officers arrested Blake Singer, 21, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of a firearm.
Tuesday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Robinson, 57, 3800 block of West Clover Lane, in the 900 block of East North Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 8:45 p.m., officers arrested Antwan Halliburton Jr., 20, 4000 block of Deanna Drive, in the area of North Wabash and West Monroe streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11 p.m., officers arrested Richard Becker, 39, Lafayette, in the 800 block of North 300 West, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:16 a.m., officers arrested Christopher Jewell, 36, 600 block of Crystal Street, in the area of Jefferson and Bell streets, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:19 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Wilson, 42, 300 block of North Calumet Street, in the area of Jefferson and Bell streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated and endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 7:07 a.m., officers arrested Jason Whittaker, 45, 1700 block of South Market Street, in the 1700 block of East Lincoln Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 9:13 a.m., deputies arrested Bryan Hall, 24, Kokomo, on a charge of battery.
Monday, 10:15 a.m., deputies arrested Gregory Bancroft, 41, Marion, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, noon, officers arrested Ralph Cloar, 34, 8700 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Monday, 6:38 p.m., deputies arrested Roy Timmons, 40, 200 block of North Duke Street, Peru, on a charge of burglary.
Monday, 10:11 p.m., deputies arrested Lacie Housel, 30, 2100 block of Sycamore Boulevard, Peru, on a charge of leaving the scene.
Monday, 11:02 p.m., officers arrested Tiler Wood, 34, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on a charge of residential entry.
Tuesday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Dacia Brown, 27, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Peru, on charges of possession of a syringe, possession of heroin and trafficking with an inmate.
Tuesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Travis Dunn, 35, 500 block of East Sixth Street, Peru, on a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Wednesday, 12:48 a.m., deputies arrested Chauncey Sterling, 30, 2800 block of South Hilltop Drive, Peru, on a warrant for domestic battery in the possession of a minor and strangulation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:20 p.m., deputies arrested Daniel J. Wilson Jr, 34, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tuesday, 5:45 p.m., officers arrested David C. Zech, 40, Tipton, on a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.
Tuesday, 9:11 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas R. Brooks, 37, Atlanta, on a warrant for failure to appear.
