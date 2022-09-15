Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 3:51 a.m., deputies arrested Sierra Torres, 28, 900 block of South Union Street, in the area of Washington and Barkdol streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Henry Phillip Stone, 49, 1000 block of South Washington Street, on work release, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 11:21 a.m., deputies arrested James Robert Shepard, 40, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Ashcroft, 39, 5700 block of Treaty Lane, at the same location, on charges of possession of child pornography, a Level 4 felony, and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
Tuesday, 2:05 p.m., deputies arrested Dianna Miller, 52, 6400 block of East 500 South, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:36 p.m., officers arrested Richard Love, 52, 900 block of South Waugh Street, in the 2100 block of North Ohio Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Harland, 44, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Plate and Virginia streets, on a warrant for dealing methamphetamine and charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested David Thompson, 22, 1200 block of South Main Street, in the area of Delphos and Sycamore streets, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 4:56 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Taylor Jr., 38, 4700 block of South Park Road, in the 2600 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 5:28 p.m., officers arrested Ryan Wingate, 29, Greentown, at an unknown location, on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Dwayne Jones, 53, 2100 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Philips and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and a charge of false informing, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:15 a.m., officers arrested Kelly Jenkins, 34, 3300 block of Dixon Lane, in the area of Philips and Mulberry streets, on a warrant for operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
Wednesday, 3:04 p.m., officers arrested Gavin Brown, 29, 700 block of South Elizabeth Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 4:21 p.m., officers arrested Todd Gill, 60, unknown address, in the area of Washington and Mulberry streets, on a Madison County warrant, a Tipton County warrant and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 11:36 p.m., officers arrested James Harrison II, 52, 1800 block of North McCann Street, in the 1400 block of North Wabash Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic violator.
Thursday, 2:12 a.m., officers arrested Ashley Wales, 37, 600 block of South Union Street, in the area of Boulevard and Webster streets, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Thursday, 3:21 a.m., officers arrested Emily Campbell, 30, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, in the area of Morgan Street and Davis Road, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
