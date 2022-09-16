Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:50 a.m., deputies arrested William Whitman, 32, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on two charges of resisting law enforcement, two charges of possession of paraphernalia and two charges of public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 1:58 a.m., deputies arrested Heather Nichole Bray, 37, Russiaville, in Russiaville, on two charges of resisting law enforcement and two charges of public intoxication by alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:59 a.m., deputies arrested Julian Wayne Anderson, 35, 2500 block of North Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:47 a.m., deputies arrested Thurman Dwayne Atkinson, 38, 600 block of North Dixon Road, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:54 a.m., deputies arrested Tammy Renee Fettig, 50, 2000 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Calvin Williams, 30, Indianapolis, in the area of 400 North and 00 East West, on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 4:32 p.m., deputies arrested Angela Dawn Cuttriss, 47, 1000 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Apperson Way and Mulberry Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:10 p.m., officers arrested Robert Brown, 33, 1100 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Washington Street and Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:19 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Gentry, 42, 600 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington and Elm streets, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Thursday, 4:52 p.m., officers arrested Jonathan McPeek, 30, 700 block of East Dixon Street, in the area of Mulberry and Delphos streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:52 p.m., officers arrested Cynthia Miller, 36, Russiaville, in the area of Fischer and Purdum streets, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 7:37 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Dewitt, 38, 1000 block of East Elm Street, in the area of Indiana 931 and Boulevard Street, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:09 a.m., officers arrested Trent Black, 34, 2300 block of North Jay Street, in the 1500 block of North Courtland Avenue, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony; dealing a synthetic drug or lookalike substance with a prior offense, a Level 6 felony; possession of a synthetic drug or a lookalike substance with a prior offense, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
