Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 1:32 a.m., deputies arrested Tyrin Tracee Tyler, 31, 2200 block of North Armstrong Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 1:45 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Lee Burkett, 26, homeless, at the Howard County Jail, on two attachments and two warrants for failure to appear.
Monday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Jonah Lee Tomlinson, 18, 11000 block of West 500 North, in the 2400 block of North Davis Road, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 5:12 a.m., deputies arrested Jenni M. Harrison, 36, 300 block of West Barkdol Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Jeffrey Allen Smith, 62, 1700 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 1300 block of East Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:07 a.m., deputies arrested Brandon Joel Taylor, 35, 1000 block of South Wabash Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:02 p.m., deputies arrested Jessica Elliott, 31, 700 block of West Lincoln Road, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested Stefanie Lynne Bricknell, 43, 300 block of North Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for theft with a prior conviction.
Tuesday, 10:15 p.m., officers arrested Ashley Carter, 35, 300 block of West 400 South, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false informing, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:30 p.m., officers arrested Jeremy Penn, 39, 100 block of West Morgan Street, in the 600 block of South Bell Street, on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Isaiah Fisher, 20, 5100 block of Council Ring Boulevard, at the same location, on a warrant for possession of marijuana.
Wednesday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Ginger Dewitt, 43, 1300 block of
South Delphos Street, in the area of Jefferson Street and Apperson Way, on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested Cheryl Atwell, 64, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:52 a.m., officers arrested Dustin Atwell, 34, 1000 block of Waubesa Court, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:57 a.m., officers arrested Freddie Armour, 49, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, in the 500 block of North Apperson Way, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 3:45 p.m., officers arrested James Skaggs, 52, Wabash, on a Wabash County warrant.
Tuesday, 10:50 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Mills, 39, 400 block of West Main Street, Peru, on two unknown warrants.
Tuesday, 11 a.m., deputies arrested Anthony Fields, 41, Macy, on a parole hold.
