Arrests
Tuesday, 9:54 a.m., deputies arrested Dillon Cole Foster, 29, 1600 block of South LaFountain Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 10:38 a.m., deputies arrested Ricky Shayne Beougher, 65, 500 block of West Park Avenue, at the same location, on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a throwing star, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:17 p.m., deputies arrested Tanava Channel Dickerson, 38, 1200 block of North Lindsey Street, in the 1400 block of North Bell Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:25 p.m., deputies arrested James Howard, 39, 100 block of Wildridge Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., deputies arrested David Allen Hanson, 36, 800 block of North Bell Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 7:32 p.m., deputies arrested Katigan M. Whitlock, 56, 1200 block of Arundel Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 7:35 p.m., deputies arrested Shelley Anne Minniear, 47, 5300 block of Algonquin Trail, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 9 p.m., deputies arrested Jarod Duane May, 38, Bristol, at the HCJ, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a syringe.
Wednesday, 9:06 p.m., officers arrested Philip Reynolds, 40, 300 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of West Havens and North McCann streets, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
