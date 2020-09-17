Howard County
Arrests
Wednesday, 8:57 a.m., officers arrested Mario Campbell, 42, Forest Park, Georgia, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 4:15 a.m., officers arrested Dayton Thompson, 20, 1200 block of North Union Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Miami County
Arrests
Wednesday, 1:50 p.m., deputies arrested Krystal Swears, 32, 100 block of East Eighth Street, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 7:35 p.m., officers arrested Eric Anderson, 33, 1000 block of North Lincoln Street, Peru, on a Cass County warrant.
Tipton County
Arrests
Wednesday, 9:21 a.m., deputies arrested James J. McReynolds, 37, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany J. M. Burns, 30, Tipton, on charges of intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.