Arrests
Wednesday, 11:54 a.m., deputies arrested Christy Renee Black, 50, Peru, in Miami, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 2:15 p.m., deputies arrested David Todd Hale, 51, Galveston, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 3:07 p.m., deputies arrested Shawn Waldron, 30, 1200 block of Tepee Drive, in the 2000 block of East Goyer Road, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:50 p.m., deputies arrested Chad Michael Dorsey, 32, 700 block of West Preble Street, in the area of Washington and North streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Vance, 30, 800 block of North Union Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Jerry Glenn III, 34, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Amy Lowe, 32, 1400 block of North Wabash Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested Cody Long, 24, Greentown, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on an unknown warrant.
Thursday, 6:42 p.m., officers arrested Frank Guffey II, 37, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the 800 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a Grant County warrant, a warrant for three counts of failure to appear and a warrant for pre-trial release, as well as a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 8:41 p.m., officers arrested James Williams, 39, Chicago, Illinois, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Demetrius Hunter, 39, 700 block of East Havens Street, in the area of Lincoln Road and Washington Street, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Kevin Catron, 53, 700 block of South Union Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Waugh Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:28 a.m., officers arrested Kaelin Lemons, 26, 700 block of South Buckeye Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 4:55 a.m., officers arrested Duwayne Ruffin, 44, 2500 block of North Bell Street, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Thursday, 1:43 a.m., officers arrested Steven Barnett, 26, 10 block of East Spring Street, Peru, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, dealing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm, possession of paraphernalia and operator never licensed.
Thursday, 10:30 a.m., officers arrested Tanner McReynolds, 28, Miami, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., deputies arrested Kenneth Marchlik II, 36, Winamac, on a violation of probation.
Thursday, 3:30 p.m., deputies arrested William Lidy, 48, Russiaville, on a warrant for two counts of possession of a narcotic and a single count each of operating a vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance and driving while suspended.
