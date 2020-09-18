Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:05 p.m., deputies arrested Teresa Erin Johnson, 44, 1900 block of Creekstone Drive, in the area of South Webster Street, on a warrant for unlawful use of 911 service and two charges of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Tuesday, 3:46 p.m., deputies arrested Alejandro Duran Luna, 22, 900 block of West Jackson Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for criminal recklessness.
Tuesday, 6:04 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Petty, 43, Flora, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., deputies arrested Michael Joseph Brewer, 33, Beech Grove, at the HCJ, on a warrant for operating while intoxicated-endangering.
Tuesday, 8:20 p.m., deputies arrested Lynn Nicole Anderson, 39, Galveston, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 8:59 p.m., deputies arrested Asia Stabler, 21, 5100 block of Wea Drive, at the HCJ, on a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for illegal possession of alcohol.
Wednesday, 1:14 a.m., deputies arrested Kaylie Abriani, 19, Olympia, Washington, in the area of Bell and Boulevard streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:52 p.m., deputies arrested Natalie N. Littleton, 50, 600 block of Fawn Drive, in the 300 block of South 344 East, on a charge of theft, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 3:38 p.m., deputies arrested Terell Marshon Barber, 25, 3000 block of South 100 East, at the Howard County Courthouse, on two warrants for indirect contempt.
Wednesday, 9:15 p.m., deputies arrested Karlis Antwon Warren, 1500 block of North Purdum Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery against a public safety official.
Thursday, 11:26 a.m., officers arrested Joshua Cooper, 40, 1700 block of North Webster Street, in the 1100 block of West North Street, on a warrant for theft and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled drug, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:21 p.m., officers arrested a minor, 17, 900 block of South Jay Street, in the 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, on a charge of battery causing bodily injury, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Glean Clingaman, 57, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 3:25 p.m., officers arrested Kayla Clingaman, 24, 800 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the same location, on intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 6:24 p.m., officers arrested Tiffany Black, 40, 1100 block of South Calumet Street, in the 1500 block of South Plate Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 12:03 a.m., officers arrested Vertis Wallace, 39, 900 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Hoffer and Plate streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 3:20 a.m., officers arrested Sheena Hanley, 31, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery.
