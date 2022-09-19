Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 1:02 a.m., deputies arrested David Andrew Bowlin, 31, 900 block of North McCann Street, in the area of 200 North and 300 West, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 6:21 a.m., deputies arrested Matthew C. Riley, 28, 600 block of Southlea Boulevard, in the 4600 block of East 200 South, on a charge of vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 11:01 a.m., deputies arrested Jim Owen Jones, 45, 1700 block of West Mulberry Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.
Friday, 3:05 p.m., officers arrested Antwon Abbott, 21, 1600 block of North McCann Street, at the same location, on an unknown warrant and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Larry Beets, 41, 200 block of Southlea Drive, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 3:31 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Sarver, 68, 300 block of East Jackson Street, in the 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, on an unknown warrant.
Friday, 7 p.m., officers arrested Lisa Cox, 53, unknown address, in the 2300 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; public intoxication by drugs, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:02 p.m., officers arrested Robin Adams, 22, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Saturday, 4:49 a.m., officers arrested Joann Smith, 22, 1100 block of South Webster Street, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Saturday, 5:34 a.m., officers arrested Cedric Tyler, 34, Logansport, in the 2300 block of West Jefferson Street, on a Cass County warrant.
Saturday, 4:19 p.m., officers arrested Prince Taylor, 27, 2400 block of East Baxter Road, at the same location, on a warrant for theft and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Katrina Redmon-Emery, 25, 200 block of South 200 East, in the 200 block of East Taylor Street, on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:04 a.m., officers arrested Keegan Nussbaum, 24, 1200 block of East Alto Road, in the area of Taylor and Union streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:20 a.m., officers arrested Mark Turner, 53, 300 block of Hedgewater Lane, in the 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, on a warrant for petition to revoke and a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.
Sunday, 2:41 a.m., officers arrested Quatacious Williams, 19, 2800 block of North Apperson Way, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:42 a.m., officers arrested Rayshone Jones, 20, 2500 block of North Webster Street, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 2:54 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Shook, 57, 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, at the same location, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; deception of a legend drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:02 a.m., officers arrested Travyan Shumpert, 19, 700 block of Twickingham Lane, in the 600 block of South Market Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 4:10 a.m., officers arrested Braeden Schafer, 21, 1800 block of North Leeds Street, in the area of Jefferson and Armstrong streets, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 6:39 p.m., officers arrested Laneisha Robinson, 50, 800 block of East Hoffer Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:42 p.m., officers arrested Manuel Sisneros, 43, 2400 block of North Purdum Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:52 a.m., officers arrested Maggie Gaylor, 31, 2400 block of Tam-O-Shanter Road, in the 2500 block of Burningtree Lane, on charges of possession of cocaine and deception of a legend drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.