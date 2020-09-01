Arrests
Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Sidney Elizabeth Brown, 27, 1100 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 1 a.m., deputies arrested Skydarius M. Stevens, 21, 1100 block of West North Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Thursday, 7:11 a.m., deputies arrested Derek Lee McElroy, 35, 1000 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for strangulation and a warrant for domestic battery on a person less than 14 years of age.
Thursday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested Tyler Lane Nix, 28, 1500 block of South Union Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested Hilario F. Ortiz, 42, Peru, in the area of Touby Pike and 400 North, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:47 a.m., deputies arrested Kyle Cornelius Anderson, 32, Marion, in the area of Berkley and Jefferson streets, on charges of possession of a handgun without a license, driving while suspended with a prior suspension and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Joshua David Pearl, 34, Greentown, in Greentown, on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Friday, 1 p.m., deputies arrested Shailea Dayne May, 31, 2000 block of South Goyer Road, at the same location, on a hold for Tippecanoe County and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 2:59 p.m., deputies arrested Malachi Geordanion Ely, 26, 500 block of South Goyer Road, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 6:18 p.m., deputies arrested David O. Ditmore, 43, 100 block of South Forest Drive, in the 2500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 11:34 p.m., deputies arrested Chad M. Carroll, 43, 500 block of South Armstrong Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 12:50 a.m., officers arrested Brad Bowley, 50, 800 block of West Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony, strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery-simple assault, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Floyd, 26, unknown address, in the area of Wabash Avenue and Taylor Street, on a charge of possession of stolen property, a Level 6 felony.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested Michael Piatt, 29, 1200 block of North Courtland Avenue, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 5:30 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Conklin, 30, 700 block of South Armstrong Street, at the same location, on charges of pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness, both Level 6 felonies.
Friday, 10:16 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Vaughan, 26, Josephine, Texas, in the 1600 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Brady Lange, 19, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Morrison and Madison streets, on a warrant for theft and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:30 p.m., officers arrested Roy Reed, 53, 1100 block of South Cooper Street, at the same location, on charges of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:40 p.m., officers arrested Darveon Ferguson, 19, 800 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:48 p.m., officers arrested Robert Reed, 18, 700 block of South Berkley Road, in the 1100 block of South Cooper Street, on two charges of domestic battery-simple assault and a charge of being a minor in possession of alcohol, all misdemeanors.
Friday, 11:06 p.m., officers arrested Isi Harmon, 39, 900 block of North Armstrong Street, in the area of Madison and Webster streets, on charges of reckless driving, aggressive driving and operating while intoxicated, all misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:07 a.m., officers arrested Kelisha Balentine, 22, 500 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Wabash Avenue and Taylor Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 12:10 a.m., officers arrested Nicholas Trees, 22, 1400 block of Schuler Drive, in the area of Sycamore and Washington streets, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 12:23 a.m., officers arrested Ronald Banush, 54, 2300 block of Elva Drive, in the area of Lincoln Road and Sharon Drive, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and never obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:39 p.m., officers arrested Samantha Patton, 36, Swayzee, in the 1900 block of East Markland Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 12:20 p.m., officers arrested David Levine, 38, 1400 block of North Purdum Street, in the area of Madison and Purdum streets, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 8:17 p.m., officers arrested Brittany Jones, 31, 1400 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for neglect of a dependent.
Monday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Brittain, 39, 900 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Locke and Hoffer streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, a Level 6 felony, possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:31 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Fawcett, 29, Galveston, in the area of Defenbaugh Street and Indiana Avenue, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 12:51 p.m., officers arrested Christina Carter, 37, 1400 block of Main Street, in the area of Bell and Tate streets, on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested Steven Armfield, 54, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the 600 block of East Tate Street, on a Hamilton County warrant and a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 3:28 p.m., officers arrested William Shaffer Jr., 35, 900 block of South Courtland Avenue, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., officers arrested Sarah Parvin, 47, 200 block of East Murden Street, in the 400 block of South Apperson Way, on a warrant for visiting a common nuisance.
Monday, 4:29 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Fields, 64, 1100 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Carter and Ohio streets, on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5:55 p.m., officers arrested Mary Balsbaugh, 67, 1800 block of West Judson Road, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:31 p.m., officers arrested Matthew DeWitt, 48, 400 block of West Butler Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of driving while suspended, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Marlow Campbell, 42, Chicago, Illinois, in the 1100 block of South Main Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Arrests
Friday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Stephen Goshern, 49, Kokomo, on a parole violation.
Friday, 10:10 a.m., deputies arrested Steven L. Pyle, 41, Gas City, on a violation of probation.
Saturday, 4 a.m., officers arrested Cathy Willner, 55, 60 block of North Grant Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 4:26 p.m., officers arrested John Lease, 57, 3000 block of East 500 South, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 2:22 a.m., deputies arrested Wallace Dickerson, 41, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a domestic battery hold.
Monday, 6:37 p.m., officers arrested Samuel Davis, 52, 100 block of East Franklin Street, Peru, on a charge of theft.
Monday, 7:21 p.m., officers arrested Jay Clark, 57, 3000 block of Peoria Drive, Peru, on two charges of domestic battery.
Arrests
Friday, 7 p.m., deputies arrested Laura J. Morados, 41, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:15 p.m., deputies arrested Dustin R. Angell, 30, Tipton, on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Saturday, 10:30 p.m., deputies arrested Demetrius A. Hunter, 38, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 1:56 a.m., officers arrested Sierra R. Fisher, 21, Indianapolis, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 3 a.m., deputies arrested James A. Addington, 28, Frankfort, on a warrant for failure to appear.
