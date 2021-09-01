Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Brandi N. Paul, 36, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the area of Plate Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:25 p.m., deputies arrested Brandi Louise Bradley, 42, 1300 block of South Main Street, at the same location, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Maggie E. Vermillion, 27, 900 block of South Buckeye Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for possession of paraphernalia, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of a legend drug or precursor.
Monday, 4:25 p.m., deputies arrested Miles Cassidy Ollis, 20, 900 block of East Gerhart Street, in the 700 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, a warrant for possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of paraphernalia.
Monday, 9:19 p.m., deputies arrested Abigail Nicole Anderson, 35, Galveston, in the area of Apperson Way and Harrison Street, on charges of manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:29 p.m., deputies arrested Derik J. Brannum, 43, Windfall, in the area of 00 East West and 500 South, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Tuesday, 5:58 p.m., officers arrested Ricky Larrisson, 46, 1800 block of North Morrison Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 12:39 a.m., officers arrested Lakina Tyler, 28, 900 block of South Union Street, in the area of East Havens and North Locke streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 2:28 a.m., officers arrested Charles Conkle III, 53, 1300 block of Wheeler Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:25 a.m., deputies arrested Jeremiah Waggoner, 44, 60 block of East Ewing Street, Peru, on a charge of contempt of child support.
Monday, 11:21 p.m., deputies arrested Christian Robertson, 21, homeless, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:21 a.m., officers arrested Justin Springer, 33, homeless, on a warrant for domestic battery and a warrant for contempt of court, as well as charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 12:20 p.m., deputies arrested Ronnie Patton III, 28, Logansport, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 6:55 p.m., deputies arrested Makala Weiser, 18, 2000 block of Shaw Street, Peru, on charges of domestic battery and criminal mischief.
Tuesday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Townsend, 31, 1800 block of North 366 East, Peru, on a warrant for violation of probation.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 6:28 p.m., officers arrested Devyn J. Lee, 20, Tipton, on a violation of in-home detention and charges of possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug and minor consumption of alcohol.
