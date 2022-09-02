Arrests
Wednesday, 12:20 a.m., deputies arrested Albert Lamont Pryor, 36, 1000 block of East Laguna Drive, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 2:07 a.m., deputies arrested Robert William Bourff, 54, Sharpsville, in the area of Dixon and Zartman roads, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., deputies arrested Tamika C. Harvard, 36, 2400 block of Country Club Lane, in the 1900 block of South Park Road, on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 9:35 a.m., deputies arrested David J. Garner, 38, Richmond, in the area of Foster and Leeds streets, on a warrant for failure to appear, a warrant for violation of work release and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention, as well as a charge of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, a Level 6 felony.
Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Toby Lee Pugh, 51, Ft. Myers, Florida, in the area of Plate Street and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 5:08 p.m., deputies arrested Timothy Terrell Rallings, 47, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery on a person less than 14 years old, a warrant for intimidation, a warrant for confinement and a warrant for residential entry.
Wednesday, 6 p.m., deputies arrested Destiny Shontel Stewart, 27, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., deputies arrested Jose Santos Morales, 29, 500 block of East Gano Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release.
Wednesday, 10 p.m., deputies arrested Heather Marie Barlow, 42, 2700 block of North Washington Street, on a warrant for theft.
Thursday, 5:35 p.m., officers arrested Kenneth Sanders, 52, 1000 block of North Purdum Street, in the 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Thursday, 5:44 p.m., officers arrested Amanda Warrick, 39, 1600 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the 1600 block of West North Street, on a Marion County warrant.
Thursday, 6:32 p.m., officers arrested James Bowlin, 33, 1000 block of East Monroe Street, at the same location, on a warrant for conversion.
Thursday, 11:17 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Alexander, 34, 200 block of Rainbow Circle, at the same location, on two charges of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 and a single charge of strangulation, all Level 6 felonies.
Miami County Arrests
Wednesday, 9:39 p.m., officers arrested David Allen, 19, homeless, on a charge of theft.
Thursday, 11:10 a.m., deputies arrested Randy Warner, 27, Kokomo, on a warrant for probation violation.
Thursday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Eric Knight, 24, unknown address, on a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 11:56 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph Keith, 20, St. Joseph, Michigan, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Friday, 2:10 a.m., deputies arrested Timothy Gouloff, 56, Fort Wayne, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Friday, 2:16 a.m., officers arrested David Frank, 23, Wabash, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Tipton County Arrests
Thursday, 4:47 p.m., officers arrested Dennis A. Kilgore, 21, Alexandria, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 4:51 p.m., officers arrested Morgan E. Cline, 22, Elwood, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Thursday, 8:58 p.m., officers arrested Chrystal M. Alexanderson, 38, Tipton, on a charge of misuse of 911 service.
