Howard County
Arrests
Saturday, 2:42 a.m., deputies arrested Dana Michelle Cook, 53, 500 block of South Berkley Road, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Saturday, 1:54 p.m., deputies arrested Nicole Jane Phifer, 22, West Lafayette, in the area of 750 West and 00 North South, on charges of driving while suspended with a prior suspension and operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Brenda Smith, 46, Amboy, in the 8000 block of East 400 North, on charges of strangulation of a pregnant woman, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m., deputies arrested Amanda Hill, 36, 8000 block of East 400 North, at the same location, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:31 p.m., deputies arrested Braydon M. Harris, 22, Indianapolis, in the 8000 block East 400 North, on a charge of battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 7:57 p.m., deputies arrested Andrew David Smith, 31, 2000 block of East 1275 South, in the 8000 block of East 400 North, on charges of domestic battery-simple assault and battery, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Aaron McPhearson, 30, 1300 block of East Murden Street, at the same location, on a warrant for domestic battery committed in the presence of a child and a warrant for strangulation, as well as a charge of battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:45 a.m., deputies arrested April Lynn Holloman, 35, Evansville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 12:17 p.m., officers arrested Antonio Gaither, 29, unknown address, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury.
Monday, 1:28 p.m., officers arrested Cornealous Hale, 34, 3500 block of South Webster Street, in the 700 block of South Main Street, on a warrant for theft or conversion with a prior conviction.
Monday, 2:23 p.m., officers arrested Vincent Cross, 56, 1200 block of Wabash Avenue, in the area of LaFountain and North streets, on a charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 2:30 p.m., officers arrested Angela Woodard, 47, 1600 block of North Buckeye Street, in the area of LaFountain and North streets, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:34 p.m., deputies arrested Braxton R. Hunt, 25, 200 block of Fawn Drive, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 3:30 p.m., officers arrested Eliza Graham, 26, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in the 2100 block of East Boulevard Street, on a Tipton County warrant and a warrant for driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Monday, 3:46 p.m., officers arrested Ian Kellett, 32, 800 block of East Taylor Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 7:16 p.m., deputies arrested Richard Allen Byrd, 58, 3200 block of Alameda Boulevard, in the 4100 block of North 00 East West, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Monday, 8:20 p.m., officers arrested Robert Beeler, 37, unknown address, in the 1800 block of West Alto Road, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 9:44 p.m., deputies arrested Stephanie Lynn Brutout, 35, Danville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 11:11 p.m., officers arrested John Tolliver, 32, 1000 block of East Markland Avenue, in the area of Waugh and Harrison streets, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:44 a.m., officers arrested Rick Turner, 32, 1200 block of North Wabash Street, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Tuesday, 2:27 a.m., officers arrested Trent Black, 34, 2300 block of North Jay Street, at an unknown location, on a warrant for domestic battery and a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 3:44 p.m., officers arrested Ellen Butler, 59, 100 block of North Main Street, in the area of Morgan and Market streets, on an unknown warrant.
Tuesday, 3:51 p.m., officers arrested Mark Braxton, 49, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Morgan and Market streets, on a New York warrant.
Tuesday, 4:30 p.m., officers arrested Michael Little, 50, 900 block of East Havens Street, at the same location, on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 7:11 p.m., officers arrested Darin Lee, 53, 1800 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of Hoffer Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Trevor Roberts, 22, 1200 block of South Washington Street, in the 400 block of East Monroe Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Wednesday, 1 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca Billingsley, 45, homeless, in the area of Park and Alto roads, on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
Miami County
Arrests
Sunday, 12:30 a.m., deputies arrested Dustin Hacker, 50, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Sunday, 4:46 a.m., deputies arrested Krystal Campbell, 37, Amboy, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sunday, 1:25 p.m., officers arrested Marcus Hall, 40, 4400 block of South Graber Drive, Peru, on four charges of possession of a controlled substance and a charge each for criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of marijuana, pointing a firearm and intimidation.
Monday, 7:05 a.m., deputies arrested Brandy Barton, 37, unknown address, on a charge of trespassing.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:22 a.m., officers arrested Logan M.A. McCoy, 22, Knox, on three Grant County warrants.
Tuesday, 2:37 p.m., deputies arrested Ashley D. Archer, 36, Kokomo, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 2:47 p.m., deputies arrested Steven E. Ewing, 41, Kokomo, on a warrant for probation violation.
Wednesday, 12:40 a.m., officers arrested David D. Simpson, 41, Kokomo, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.