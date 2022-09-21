Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 12:16 a.m., deputies arrested Marquis L. Hollingsworth, 41, Tipton, in the area of Berkley Road and Vaile Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 1:40 p.m., officers arrested Darnell Linney, 37, 900 block of South Locke Street, in the area of Market Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for violation of pretrial release and a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 2:35 p.m., deputies arrested Darius W. Bloch, 28, 1500 block of South Plate Street, in the 1700 block of East Markland Avenue, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 2:55 p.m., deputies arrested Darryn Dwayne Small, 28, 1300 block of East Alto Road, in Tipton, on a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Monday, 3:43 p.m., officers arrested Jacob Barton, 31, 4200 block of Overlook Court, in the 500 block of East Center Road, on a warrant for battery.
Monday, 4:14 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Mraz, 44, Tipton, in the 2400 block of Chrystal Woods Drive, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony, and operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 6:09 p.m., officers arrested Grace Aldridge, 21, 400 block of Velvet Road, in the 400 block of Kentucky Drive, on a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:57 p.m., officers arrested Jeffery Vanmeter, 52, 1600 block of South Indiana Avenue, in the 900 block of West Defenbaugh Street, on a charge of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 8:51 p.m., officers arrested Christian Martin, 23, Detroit, Michigan, in the 1900 block of South Reed Road, on a charge of vehicle theft, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 11:50 p.m., officers arrested Amber Hunter, 38, Elwood, in the 1200 block of East Alto Road, on charges of being a habitual traffic violator for life, a Level 5 felony, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 3:34 a.m., officers arrested Desi Poindexter Jr., 35, unknown address, in the 1300 block of South Plate Street, on a charge of public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 10:43 a.m., officers arrested Rebecca-Ann Lambert, 30, 500 block of East Sycamore Street, in the area of Jefferson and Ohio streets, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:04 a.m., officers arrested Dasedric Dowling, 48, 400 block of West Walnut Street, in the area of Ohio and Jefferson streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1 p.m., officers arrested Abrianna Orpurt, 18, 1000 block of Cornell Road, at the same location, on charges of domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 2:12 p.m., officers arrested Kevin Taylor Jr., 38, homeless, in the area of Union and Superior streets, on a warrant for burglary.
Tuesday, 2:43 p.m., officers arrested Chad Weeks, 36, 1000 block of South Courtland Avenue, in the 100 block of East North Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 4:46 p.m., officers arrested Ross Winegardner, 33, 900 block of East Elm Street, in the 900 block of North Purdum Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:54 p.m., officers arrested Anthony Williams, 26, 3500 block of Southlea Drive, in the 900 block of East Elm Street, on an unknown warrant and charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a scheduled substance, both misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 6:01 p.m., officers arrested Scott Jones, 50, 1700 Buick Lane, in the 2800 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for criminal trespass and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:45 p.m., officers arrested Robert Thomas, 57, 500 block of West Jefferson Street, in the area of Barkdol and Market streets, on a Carroll County warrant, two warrants for failure to appear, a warrant for petition to revoke and a warrant for body attachment.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 12:03 a.m., deputies arrested Ashley Johnson, 35, Indianapolis, on charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Monday, 12:58 a.m., officers arrested Angel Santos, 41, Indianapolis, on charges of operator never licensed and operating while intoxicated.
Monday, 10:30 a.m., deputies arrested Jason Ray, 2900 block of South 300 West, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 11:40 a.m., deputies arrested Michael Bogatitus, 33, Grabill, on a warrant for probation violation.
Tuesday, 4:18 a.m., officers arrested Jayden Pratt, 18, 200 block of West Main Street, Peru, on charges of minor consumption and furbishing alcohol to a minor.
Tuesday, 7:46 p.m., officers arrested Greg Kraning, 52, 500 block of Oak Street, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 12:24 p.m., deputies arrested Donald R. Shannon-Patterson, 54, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 9:14 p.m., deputies arrested Fransha T. Russ, 29, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
