Howard County
Arrests
Thursday, 9:34 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Allen McCoy, 39, 5600 block of West 400 South, at the same location, on a warrant for non-compliance.
Thursday, 11:34 a.m., deputies arrested Cadence Shanti Causey, 25, 1000 block of West Havens Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for escape and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Thursday, 4:05 p.m., deputies arrested Robinson Carlos Betancort, 42, 1400 block of North Indiana Avenue, in the area of North and Webster streets, on a warrant for impersonation of a public servant and a charge of possession of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony.
Thursday, 5:21 p.m., deputies arrested Molly M. Thibeault, 34, 3000 block of South Webster Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for stalking and a warrant for invasion of privacy.
Thursday, 5:55 p.m., deputies arrested Clifford Elbert Roseberry, 56, 1100 block of North Main Street, in the 2000 block of North Bell Street, on a charge of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested R.K. Brescol, 33, Bunker Hill, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 8:35 p.m., deputies arrested Holly Lynn Stevens, 40, 13500 block of South U.S. 31, in the area of Morgan Street and Indiana 931, on a charge of providing a false identity statement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 10:20 a.m., deputies arrested Aundria Lynn Stout, 44, 700 block of West North Street, at the same location, on two warrants for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:54 a.m., officers arrested Ethan Bowman, 23, Peru, in the area of Washington and Gerhart streets, on a charge of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 11:59 a.m., officers arrested Sandra Johnson, 61, homeless, in the 50 block of West 300 Sotuh, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Mairus Dyrek Beard, 49, Elkhart, at the HCJ, on three warrants for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:26 p.m., deputies arrested Mario J. Liali, 33, unknown address, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Friday, 4:28 p.m., deputies arrested Isaac Nathaniel Trusty, 27, 900 block of West Walnut Street, in the 900 block of West State Street, on a Grant County hold.
Friday, 8:29 p.m., deputies arrested John Frederick Bronson, 36, Young America, at the HCJ, on a warrant for battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Friday, 8:40 p.m., deputies arrested Brice Scott Briddle, 24, 600 block of Marsha Court, in the area of Alto Road and Cartwright Drive, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:03 p.m., officers arrested James McKoon, 48, 700 block of South Jay Street, in the 200 block of North Philips Street, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Friday, 9:59 p.m., officers arrested Becky Schmitt, 46, West Middleton, in the area of Markland Avenue and Jay Street, on charges of dealing marijuana and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
Saturday, 12:33 a.m., officers arrested Edward Partlow, 44, 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive, in the area of Markland Avenue and Plate Street, on a Miami County warrant and a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.
Saturday, 2:08 a.m., officers arrested Amy Walker, 39, Chicago, in the area of Sycamore Street and Kingston Drive, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Katura Heard, 42, Chicago, in the area of Sycamore Street and Kingston Road, on a charge of counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 3:49 a.m., officers arrested Aerial Blanton, 25, 2400 block of North Main Street, at the same location, on a charge of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 8:43 a.m., officers arrested Richard Orr, 51, North Manchester, in the area of Havens Street and Apperson Way, on a Wabash County warrant.
Saturday, 12:36 p.m., officers arrested Jamie Collins, 41, Indianapolis, in the 100 block of South Union Street, on a Hancock County warrant.
Saturday, 11:35 p.m., officers arrested Yehoshaphat Green, 33, 200 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Washington and King streets, on charges of resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested April Russell, 39, 1000 block of Emery Street, in the area of Waugh Street and Markland Avenue, on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 1:28 a.m., officers arrested Robert Clark II, 26, 2700 block of Citrus Lake Drive, in the area of Home Avenue and Lincoln Road, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 6:57 p.m., officers arrested Sandye Dempsey, 49, 1300 block of North Philips Street, at the same location, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 10:36 p.m., officers arrested Carrie Mosier, 25, 1100 block of Peace Pipe Drive, in the 900 block of Miami Boulevard, on charges of leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating while intoxicated with property damage, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 7:26 p.m., officers arrested Richard Brewer, 44, 5000 block of South Webster Street, in the 1700 block of East Boulevard Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Monday, 9:11 p.m., officers arrested Bricely Picasso, 19, unknown address, in the 1100 block of West Monroe Street, on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 10:54 p.m., officers arrested Nicholas Evans, 38, 1300 block of North Morrison Street, in the area of Plate and Hoffer streets, on charges of domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both Level 6 felonies.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Todd Fowler, 50, 600 block of South Apperson Way, in the area of 17th Street and Markland Avenue, on a warrant for conversion.
Monday, 11:32 p.m., officers arrested Markiss Young, 31, homeless, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol, both misdemeanors.
Monday, 11:51 p.m., officers arrested Andrew Abney, 20, Lafayette, in the 400 block of West Superior Street, on a charge of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:10 a.m., officers arrested Korine Graul, 29, Logansport, in the 1200 block of North Wabash Street, on a charge of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 1:20 a.m., officers arrested Marco Simpson, 30, 2300 block of Westdale Court, in the 400 block of East Morgan Street, on a charge of theft by shoplifting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 4:20 a.m., officers arrested Jamie Buckner, 42, Peru, in the 200 block of West Walnut Street, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 12:30 p.m., deputies arrested Kameron Orkman, 23, Indianapolis, on a court order.
Friday, 7:48 p.m., deputies arrested Rebecca Roberts, 32, 5800 block of South U.S. 31, Peru, on a charge of battery.
Friday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholas Couchman, 38, 4700 block of South Strawtown Pike, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Brandon Couchman, 40, Kokomo, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Friday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Kelly Couchman, 19, 300 block of East Main Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Saturday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested John Morris, 28, 1100 block of East Indiana 124, Peru, on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Saturday, 6:56 p.m., officers arrested Shane Blanton, 49, 300 block of Euclid Avenue, Peru, on a warrant for failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Tipton County
Arrests
Thursday, 2:48 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew H.T. Davis, 31, Elwood, on a warrant for two counts of theft with a value between $750-$50,000 and a charge of theft.
Friday, 8:28 p.m., officers arrested Jeffrey A. Durbin, 59, Windfall, on a charge of being a habitual traffic violator.
Friday, 9:12 p.m., deputies arrested Brittney L. Malott, 29, Sharpsville, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child and invasion of privacy.
Sunday, 4:38 a.m., officers arrested Charles D. Redmon Jr., 19, Tipton, on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor possession of alcohol.
