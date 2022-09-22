Howard County
Arrests
Tuesday, 2:21 a.m., deputies arrested Tammy Lynn Stambaugh, 40, 500 block of West Jackson Street, in Swayzee, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:41 a.m., deputies arrested Jake Logan Beck, 32, 1300 block of East Vaile Avenue, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for battery and a warrant for battery with bodily injury to a public safety official.
Tuesday, 9:46 a.m., deputies arrested Jensyn Taiton Mickle, 23, homeless, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 9:50 a.m., deputies arrested Devin Allen Toole, 28, 1200 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the 2900 block of South Reed Road, on a warrant for non-compliance and a warrant for escape.
Tuesday, 9:54 a.m., deputies arrested Kamoria Nichelle Clark, 34, 1600 block of South Plate Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 10 a.m., deputies arrested Xavier T. Weathers, 25, 1100 block of North Korby Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for body attachment.
Tuesday, 10:40 a.m., deputies arrested Brenda Kay Ballard, 62, 1500 block of South Plate Street, at the same location, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., deputies arrested Morgan Taylor, 25, Russiaville, in the 3100 block of West Boulevard Street, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 6:50 p.m., deputies arrested Nicholis Clyde Lynn Tarrant, 37, 2500 block of North Apperson Way, at the same location, on a charge of possession of a scheduled substance, a Level 6 felony.
Tuesday, 7:06 p.m., deputies arrested Joseph R. Werner, 26, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for harboring a non-immunized dog.
Tuesday, 8:58 p.m., deputies arrested Mark Alan Watson, 27, Russiaville, in the area of Washington and Havens streets, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 9:04 p.m., deputies arrested Stephen Tyrell Young, 38, Indianapolis, in the area of North Street and Apperson Way, on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 11:10 p.m., deputies arrested Courey Deshaun Jennette-Beets, 28, 700 block of East Wheeler Street, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 11:33 p.m., deputies arrested Sarah Jean Churchill, 28, 900 block of South Calumet Street, at the HCJ, on two warrants for petition to revoke.
Wednesday, 5:22 p.m., officers arrested Kristin Frye, 41, 1000 block of East Lordeman Street, on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Wednesday, 8:03 p.m., officers arrested Donnie Brafield, 61, 1700 block of North Philips Street, in the area of Ohio Street and Vaile Avenue, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Thursday, 1:51 a.m., officers arrested Awkwaan Haith, 31, 1100 block of South Ohio Street, in the area of Foster and Jay streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke and charges of false informing and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors.
