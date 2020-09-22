Arrests
Friday, 1:48 a.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Edward Johnson, 36, 900 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for false informing.
Friday, 2:33 a.m., deputies arrested Nathan Leroy Smith, 48, Elwood, in the 600 block of West North Street, on three warrants for non-compliance, two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for failure to return to lawful detention.
Friday, 10:44 a.m., deputies arrested William Hipsher, 68, Peru, at the Howard County Jail on a warrant for residential entry, a warrant for intimidation and a warrant for domestic battery.
Friday, 11:01 a.m., deputies arrested Andrew Nicholas Bess, 28, Peru, in the 400 block of South 00 East West, on a warrant for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of a controlled substance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension.
Friday, 12:15 p.m., deputies arrested Jerry L. Craft, 61, Indianapolis, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 1:12 p.m., deputies arrested Tyler Groleau, 22, 2700 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Lindsay and Lordeman streets, on a charge of operating without ever obtaining a license, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 1:16 p.m., deputies arrested Oceania L. Barbary, 28, 2600 block of North Washington Street, in the area of Philips Street, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 2:24 p.m., deputies arrested Demontez D. Lenoir, 19, 800 block of South Waugh Street, at the same location, on a warrant for violation of in-home detention.
Friday, 4:02 p.m., deputies arrested Edward Milton Andrews, 60, 5100 block of North 200 West, in the 600 block of West St. Joseph Drive, on a warrant for criminal mischief.
Friday, 6:09 p.m., deputies arrested Sharese Boicourt, unknown age, 2400 block of Balmoral Boulevard, at the same location, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor.
Friday, 9:16 p.m., deputies arrested Jacob Lee Earnhart, 32, 700 block of South Purdum Street, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 12:05 a.m., officers arrested Chong Hannah, 33, 2800 block of Heritage Drive, in the area of Webster and Gano streets, on charges of neglect of a dependent and operating while intoxicated, both Level 6 felonies.
Saturday, 12:57 a.m., deputies arrested Jerritt Edward Johnson, 36, 900 block of South Market Street, at the same location, on a warrant for operating without ever obtaining a license and a warrant for leaving the scene of an accident.
Saturday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Brent Stiner, 26, 2900 block of South 344 East, in the 4200 block of South 125 East, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:15 a.m., officers arrested Shautae Franklin, 41, 1200 block of North Morrison Street, in the 1800 block of North Morrison Street, on a charge of domestic battery, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 4:37 p.m., officers arrested Mark Beasley, 38, 600 block of North Main Street, in the 5000 block of Wea Drive, on charges of burglary, a Level 4 felony, confinement, a Level 5 felony, intimidation, a Level 6 felony, domestic battery, a misdemeanor, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 5:32 p.m., officers arrested John Rogers Jr., 36, 600 block of South Jay Street, in the 500 block of North Armstrong Street, on a charge of intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Saturday, 6:15 p.m., deputies arrested Eric Hollis Lawrence, 30, Bunker Hill, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 7:41 p.m., officers arrested Allen Popelka, 73, 4800 block of North Parkway Court, in the area of Jefferson and Korby streets, on charges of operating while intoxicated with prior convictions, a Level 5 felony, operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 10:14 p.m., deputies arrested Matthew Allen Petty, 43, 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, in Russiaville, on a charge of escape, a Level 6 felony.
Saturday, 10:27 p.m., officers arrested Buddy Rogers, 23, Russiaville, in the area of Armstrong and Gano streets, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Saturday, 10:56 p.m., officers arrested Jordan Wysong, 26, 1300 block of North Wabash Avenue, in the area of Indiana Avenue and Spraker Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Saturday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Dale Wimmerstedt, 32, 800 block of East Mulberry Street, in the area of Washington and Monroe streets, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 12:01 a.m., officers arrested Lashawn Seals, 21, 1400 block of North Webster Street, in the area of Taylor and Delphos streets, on charges of possession of stolen property, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:15 a.m., officers arrested Shyheim Marsh, 22, 2000 block of Balmoral Boulevard, in the 1000 block of East Taylor Street, on a warrant for resisting law enforcement and charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 1:50 a.m., officers arrested Ryan Neher, 30, Walton, in the 400 block of West Sycamore Street, on a warrant for conversion.
Sunday, 2:44 a.m., deputies arrested Brady J. Farrington, 25, 1100 block of Linda Drive, in the 600 block of South Berkley Road, on charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment and operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, both misdemeanors.
Sunday, 2:49 a.m., officers arrested Isaih D. Young, 28, 2000 block of West Vaile Avenue, in the area of Mulberry Street and Indiana Avenue, on a charge of driving while suspended with prior suspensions, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:04 a.m., deputies arrested Joseph Lee Breedlove, 43, 200 block of East Taylor Street, in the area of Defenbaugh and Washington streets, on a charge of operating with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:14 a.m., officers arrested Levi Dodd, 29, 800 block of West Taylor Street, in the 900 block of North Washington Street, on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.
Sunday, 3:38 a.m., officers arrested Joseph Butler, 33, Marion, in the 1500 block of North Davis Road, on a warrant for driving while suspended with prior suspensions.
Sunday, 2:49 p.m., officers arrested Eric McMillin, 25, 500 block of West 500 South, at the same location, on charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation and pointing a firearm, all Level 6 felonies.
Sunday, 5:16 p.m., deputies arrested Michael E. Ritter, 55, Marion, in Greentown, on a hold for Grant County and charges of operating while intoxicated-endangerment, operating while intoxicated and operating without ever obtaining a license, all misdemeanors.
Sunday, 7:43 p.m., officers arrested Matthew Bennett, 38, 600 block of East Jefferson Street, in the area of Havens and Purdum streets, on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sunday, 10:53 p.m., officers arrested Bobby Nicholas Jr., 20, Noblesville, in the area of Jefferson and Washington streets, on a Johnson County warrant.
Monday, 1:06 a.m., officers arrested Jeremy Miller, 28, 1000 block of East Richmond Street, in the 700 block of East Sycamore Street, on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Greer, 30, Indianapolis, in the 500 block of Cassville Road, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 5 p.m., officers arrested Tionte Strayhorn, 34, 1300 block of North Bell Street, in the 500 block of East Cassville Road, on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for petition to revoke, as well as charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, and possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony.
Monday, 5:47 p.m., officers arrested Carolyn Logan, 44, 2900 block of South Reed Road, in the 500 block of Cassville Road, on a warrant for body attachment and charges of maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony, dealing marijuana, a misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:27 p.m., officers arrested Kylee Young, 23, 2200 block of North Philips Street, in the 700 block of Mendota Court, on charges of dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, possession of cocaine, a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, neglect of a dependent, a Level 5 felony, and possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 7:50 p.m., officers arrested Marlow Campbell, 43, Chicago, Illinois, in the 1300 block of North Reed Road, on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony, theft, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:20 p.m., officers arrested Christopher Paulson, 38, unknown address, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and a charge of invasion of privacy, a misdemeanor.
Monday, 11:55 p.m., officers arrested Tyler Tharp, 28, 6000 block of Arrowhead Boulevard, in the 400 block of West Taylor Street, on a warrant for armed robbery and a charge of false reporting, a misdemeanor.
Tuesday, 12:30 a.m., officers arrested Latrisha Mason, 32, 1000 block of Brentwood Drive, in the 5000 block of Council Ring Boulevard, on charges of resisting, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, all misdemeanors.
Tuesday, 1:05 a.m., officers arrested Ethan Pyles, 19, 1200 block of East Firmin Street, in the area of South Washington Street, on a warrant for failure to appear and charges of possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
Miami County
Arrests
Friday, 9:45 a.m., deputies arrested William Holloway, 24, South Bend, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 11:50 a.m., deputies arrested Destiny Hattabugh, 25, Fort Wayne, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Ralph Cloar, 33, 200 block of Cherokee Court, Peru, on a probation hold and a charge of invasion of privacy.
Friday, 6:22 p.m., officers arrested Kaitlin Chittum, 33, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a violation of probation and a warrant for failure to appear.
Friday, 8:39 p.m., officers arrested Sharon Bowen, 49, 600 block of Apache Drive, Peru, on charges of resisting law enforcement and battery on a law enforcement officer.
Tipton County
Arrests
Monday, 12:16 a.m., deputies arrested Caleb M. Christian, 26, South Bend, on charges of reckless driving at an unreasonable speed, operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment.
Monday, 12:10 p.m., deputies arrested Richard E. McFall, 19, Windfall, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 3:18 p.m., deputies arrested Fonston D. Hizer, 47, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 5:40 p.m., deputies arrested Douglas P. Lindle, 43, Elwood, on a warrant for failure to appear.
