Howard County
Arrests
Monday, 9:02 a.m., deputies arrested Joshua Keith Wasson, 37, 300 block of Wickersham Drive, at the Howard County Courthouse, on a warrant for indirect contempt.
Monday, 1:53 p.m., deputies arrested Miranda K. Weir, 26, 700 block of South Webster Street, at the Howard County Jail, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Monday, 6:01 p.m., deputies arrested Jill Anne Roller, 43, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Monday, 10:17 p.m., deputies arrested William R. Lidy, 48, Russiaville, at the HCJ, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., officers arrested Randy Yard II, 39, 800 block of South Buckeye Street, in the 3500 block of South LaFountain Street, on a warrant for petition to revoke.
Tuesday, 4:22 p.m., officers arrested Karra Riggins, 29, homeless, in the area of Markland Avenue and Diamond Street, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release a warrant for dealing a scheduled IV controlled substance.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Darius Eubank, 23, 1400 block of North Leeds Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:30 a.m., officers arrested Ricardo Young, 28, 1000 block of North Wildwood Drive, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:34 a.m., officers arrested Karlee Hutchins, 22, Tipton, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:38 a.m., officers arrested Brazion Nieto, 22, 1100 block of East Mulberry Street, in the 1900 block of West Sycamore Street, on a charge of possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.
Wednesday, 1:49 a.m., officers arrested Brandon Brown, 34, 1800 block of West Markland Avenue, in the area of Lincoln Road and Indiana 931, on charges of operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent of .15 or more and operating while intoxicated-endangerment, both misdemeanors.
Wednesday, 3:51 a.m., officers arrested Tucker Platt, 21, Logansport, in the 2100 block of South LaFountain Street, on charges of battery by bodily waste, a Level 6 felony; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor; and public intoxication by alcohol, a misdemeanor.
Miami County
Arrests
Monday, 11:22 a.m., deputies arrested Jesika Blackard, 28, 37000 block of Carswell Court, Peru, on a probation violation.
Monday, 3:32 p.m., officers arrested Michael Stevens, 48, 100 block of West Sixth Street, Peru, on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, 2:30 a.m., officers arrested Kimber Conn, 36, unknown address, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of a scheduled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tuesday, 10:11 a.m., deputies arrested Dacia Brown, 27, 200 block of West Main Street, Peru, on a warrant for violation probation and a warrant for bond revocation.
Tuesday, 9:36 p.m., deputies arrested Brooklyn Oakes, 20, Kokomo, on a charge of public intoxication.
Tipton County
Arrests
Tuesday, 11:09 a.m., deputies arrested Stanton M. Bowie Jr., 32, Indianapolis, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., deputies arrested Jason R. Shiraff, 21, Kokomo, on a warrant for failure to appear.
Tuesday, 11:58 p.m., deputies arrested Ian M. Turner, 32, Tipton, on a warrant for violation of pre-trial release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.